Temperatures on Thursday morning will be in the teens and lower twenties. You’ll have to bring out the winter stuff because, after all, it is January. These readings are almost exactly average. However, this cold won’t last long at all: we have real warmth coming back for the weekend.

A strong cold front is pushing east Wednesday evening, and that’s ushering in a blast of Arctic air for about 24 hours. With the exception of the snow squalls, I don’t see any significant snow in the forecast for the next week. In fact, what we should really be talking about is extreme warmth, not cold.

It’s going to get very, very cold soon — but then it’s going to get very, very warm.

Advertisement

Readings Thursday morning will be seasonably cold for January. NOAA

The record high temperature for Saturday in Boston is 62 degrees, which was set back in 1975. There’s a good chance this record will be broken as temperatures get into the low, perhaps middle, 60s during the afternoon. I don’t expect much in the way of shower activity, so without any snow on the ground, you might as well take advantage of the weather and do some of those activities outside that we typically don’t get to do in January.

If you want to play a round of winter golf, find a course that’s open; or if you want to do a little bit of yard work, why not? The other amazing aspect of the warmth coming for this weekend is how mild it’s going to remain Saturday night. Temperatures will stay in the 50s all night long, leading to one of those January nights you keep the windows open and the heat off. Maybe that’s a bit much for some of you, but the air will feel even a bit tropical.

Highs Saturday may tie or break the record for the date. WeatherBell

On Sunday, there’s going to be some enormous contrast between sections of Maine and Southern New England. Readings will be in the 20s in the mountains, but rising into the 50s by the time you cross the border into New Hampshire, and remaining in the 50s to near 60 in Southern New England much of Sunday. There will be a few showers developing and eventually the cold air will win out, putting us back towards average.

Advertisement

It will still be warm Sunday morning over Southern New England. WeatherBell

The lack of cold will keep January 2020 near or at the top of the heap in terms of temperature through the first half of the month. Of course we’ll have to wait and see what happens the rest of the month, but there’s little doubt that this January is going to be another above-average one. This will mean that unless February is incredibly cold, meteorological winter will once again be warmer than average.