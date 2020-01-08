Trump did not announce a retaliatory attack on Iran after it struck bases in Iraq Tuesday night. The announcement was likely to cause many around the world to breathe a sigh of relief.

He announced sanctions

He did, however, say, “We continue to evaluate options” in response. And he announced that the United States would “immediately impose punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its behavior.”

Trump had some kind words for Iran

Addressing the people and leaders of Iran, Trump said, “We want you to have a future and a great future, one that you deserve, one of prosperity at home and harmony with the nations of the world. The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.” He also suggested that the United States and Iran had a common enemy in ISIS and “we should work together on this and other shared priorities.”

He said the US is not looking for war

Trump touted the strength of the US military and its missiles, but he said, “We do not want to use it. American strength, both military and economic, is the best deterrent.”

He expressed determination that Iran not get a nuclear weapon

At the same time, Trump was critical of the Iran nuclear deal, which he has pulled the United States out of, saying he wanted a new deal that would make the world “a safer and more peaceful place.” He said, “As long as I’m president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.”





