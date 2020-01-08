The crowd was made up of tote bag clutching white middle-aged women, bearded hipsters in square glasses, young, non-Manhattan chic, couples, and a smattering of voters of color. Less Rosario Dawson and more Maggie Gyllenhaal — who walked past as I canvassed the crowd afterward. This was a liberal lovefest, but it wasn’t a Bernie Sanders audience — more of what one might call pragmatic progressives. In short, it was the liberal, urban base of the Democratic Party.

NEW YORK – On Tuesday evening, Elizabeth Warren spoke at a raucous rally in Brooklyn. Though Warren is, of course, a senator from Massachusetts, the event felt like home turf for her.

And Warren gave them what they wanted — a dissertation on the rot in Washington, the outsized role played by millionaires and billionaires, and her long list of plans to fix it. When she talked about breaking up tech companies, the crowd of more than 4,000 chanted back, “Break them up!” When she talked about her two-cent wealth tax, she was greeted with chants of “Two cents!” And when she threw red meat, and said one of her big ideas was to win back the Senate and put Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell out of work, the roar was deafening.

On two occasions Warren extolled the virtues of nerdom, which is to be expected at an event where the crowd greeted the line “It’s time for a president with the courage to enforce anti-trust laws” with thunderous applause.

The last time Warren was in New York, she had all the momentum in the Democratic race. She spoke then to a crowd of more than 10,000 in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park as there was growing talk that she had become the co-frontrunner along with former vice president Joe Biden. That talk has faded as her poll numbers have slipped and she’s come under greater scrutiny for her Medicare for All plan. Nonetheless, Warren remains as engaging and energetic as ever. Her usual stump speech about her upbringing in Oklahoma has become more jokey, folksy, and conversational. When she speaks, she still has the tendency to dart across the stage, chopping her hands in the air as she makes a point. But she appears far more comfortable and at ease than even a few months ago.

Nothing, however, animates Warren quite like when she is talking about her various plans — to fix corruption in American politics, expand voting rights, health care, pre-K education, and a host of other liberal priorities. Though it did not go without notice that she had little to say about Medicare for All, which as Astead Herndon recently pointed out in The New York Times, has largely disappeared from her stump speech. Warren was so excited about how she would spend the money from a two-cent wealth tax that she practically rubbed her hands together in anticipation.

However . . .

Her message in Brooklyn speaks to the divide between the partisan crowd in Brooklyn and the more moderate Democratic voters who increasingly seem to view her ambitious plans as reason more for trepidation than excitement. It’s the central dilemma of Warren’s campaign — and to a similar extent her ideological partner, Sanders. When Warren talks about big structural change, some Democrats lustily applaud, but any reasonable analysis of modern American politics would conclude that there are plenty of Americans who don’t.

Her opening speaker was former HUD Secretary Julián Castro, who dropped out of the race last week and quickly endorsed Warren. In an energetic speech that could also be considered an audition to be Warren’s running mate, he said of the Massachusetts senator, “Elizabeth Warren is the candidate who can unite the entire Democratic Party.”

This seems like a dubious notion and one that Warren contradicted at various points in her speech, as she mocked the billionaire candidates in the race, Tom Steyer and former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, and denigrated those who give up on the kind of structural change that is the centerpiece of her campaign. “When we give up the fight for big ideas,” said Warren, “we give up on helping people who need those big ideas.” Not only was this a pretty obvious dig at Biden and former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg, it’s not true. Policies that unfolded in incremental ways — like Social Security, Medicare, the Affordable Care Act, to name a few — have positively transformed American society.

But one thing that remains clear about Warren is that she’s not very interested in making her message more digestible for a non-Warren crowd. So while she might have been on home turf in Brooklyn on Tuesday, it’s far from clear that she will be as effective when she takes her show on the road.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.