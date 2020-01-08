Nearly 29,000 medtech jobs were lost when the tax was in effect, according to the US Department of Commerce. Medtech companies reduced research and development by 20 percent, deferred or canceled capital investments, and reduced investment in the startup companies that are the lifeblood of the medtech industry.

In your Jan. 3 editorial ( “A win for lobbyists, not patients, in spending deal” ), you claim that the negative effect of the medical device tax on patients was exaggerated, but you did so using a single — and flawed — study based more on the tax’s theoretical than actual impact. The tax was in effect from 2013 to 2015, and the Congressional Research Service report you cite was written in 2015, before the tax’s real effects could be fully analyzed. We now have a clearer picture of just how bad this tax was.

The editorial also suggests that a 2.3 percent tax is small, but this was a tax on revenues, not profits, which meant even the smallest companies, with no profit at all, paid the tax. No other health care sector or company paid an additional excise tax on its products.

Bipartisan majorities in Congress and two presidents — Barack Obama and Donald Trump — suspended this onerous tax, twice, precisely because they recognized that its cost to American medtech innovation, patients, and jobs was greater than any potential benefit.

Scott Whitaker

President and CEO

The Advanced Medical Technology Association

Washington, D.C.





Flawed Congress rushes through spending bill

The recent perverse legislation that cut taxes for medical device manufacturers and insurance companies was just part of current congressional incompetence. This legislation, dealing with a $1.4 trillion spending package contained in a 2,313-page budget, was given to Congress 24 hours before it was brought to the floor. It gets worse. Once on the floor, as Senator Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana, wrote in an op-ed last month in The Wall Street Journal, this huge spending bill was given 90 minutes for debate and discussion — 90 whole minutes.

And just in case someone in Congress might have some misgivings about legislation that contained multiple goodies for lobbyists and their special interests, it was introduced on the floor of Congress one day before government funding would expire. The chokehold was to pass this bill or be responsible for closing down the government.

Taxpayers, get past the inane verbal chatter of both parties, and ask why Congress cannot act responsibly and for the benefit of the citizens who elected them.

Herbert Belkin

Swampscott



