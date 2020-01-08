Currently, I work in an outpatient community substance-abuse treatment program, providing on-call coverage for three detox programs. The lack of access to comprehensive treatment for substance use disorder has been identified as a major issue in Massachusetts, and I see it every day. The mandate for physician supervision of nurse practitioners in practice restricts the ability of the NP workforce to mitigate the state’s access problem. For patients seeking treatment for substance use disorder, a delay in care can mean the difference between life and death.

I am writing in response to your Dec. 28 front-page article “Diverging prescriptions: Physicians, nurse practitioners still wrangling over patient care,” as a master’s-prepared nurse practitioner, with more than 40 years of nursing experience. I am dually boarded and licensed as a family and adult psychiatric nurse practitioner. I care for challenging populations, delivering in-home care and treating HIV/AIDS and substance use disorders.

As a seasoned nurse practitioner, I’m acutely aware of my limitations, and like physician colleagues, I refer and consult when appropriate. Communication and consultation are integral to the practice of any provider, irrespective of discipline. Removing the requirements for MD supervision of NP practice will provide a safe, cost-effective solution to address the burgeoning need for care.

Advertisement

Brianne R. Fitzgerald

Dorchester





Nurse practitioners make it possible for group to deliver care

The article “Diverging prescriptions” cites numerous reasons to support legislation on Beacon Hill that would empower nurse practitioners to treat patients and prescribe medications without physician supervision.

Commonwealth Care Alliance is well aware of the value nurse practitioners bring to the health care delivery system. We are a not-for-profit community-based health care organization that serves people with complex behavioral health and social needs, including people with disabilities, who are dually eligible for MassHealth (Medicaid) and Medicare. Our ability to efficiently and effectively deliver care to people with significant needs is possible largely because of the clinically educated and highly skilled nurse practitioners on our staff.

Advertisement

The nurse practitioner role is vital not only for those with significant health needs but for all of us. In the spirit of New Year’s resolutions, Beacon Hill should join the rest of New England and pass this legislation to start 2020, increasing access to primary care for thousands of underserved Massachusetts residents — and all people across the Commonwealth.

Christopher D. Palmieri

President and CEO

Commonwealth Care Alliance

Boston