Denise Bergman (“ Three Hands None ”) and Susan Eisenberg (“Stanley’s Girl: Poems”) read at 3 p.m. at Concord Free Public Library, 129 Main St., Concord...

Joanne Chang (“Pastry Love: A Baker’s Journal of Favorite Recipes”) discusses her book at Harvard Book Store, 1256 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge... Joseph S. Nyer Jr. (“Do Morals Matter? Presidents and Foreign Policy from FDR to Trump”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop,, 1400 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge... Ryan H. Walsh (“Astral Weeks: A Secret History of 1968”) reads at 7 p.m. at Reading Public Library, 64 Middlesex Ave., Reading.

TUESDAY

Vincent Brown (“Tacky’s Revolt: The Story of an Atlantic Slave War”) reads at noon at the State House Library of Massachusetts, 24 Beacon St., Boston… Garth Greenwell (“Cleanness”) in conversation with Stephen McCauley (“My Ex-Life: A Novel”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

WEDNESDAY

Denise Bergman, Lisa DeSiro (“Labor”), and Eileen Cleary read at 7 p.m. at First Church Congregationalist, 11 Garden St., Cambridge... Liz Moore (“Long Bright River: A Novel”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Laurie Stolarz (“Jane Anonymous”) is in conversation with Kim Savage (“In Her Skin”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books, 79 Leonard St, Belmont… Laura McKowen (“We Are The Luckiest: A Memoir”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith, 279 Harvard St., Brookline… Tara Sim (“The Count of Monte Cristo”) reads alongside Christine Lynn Herman (“The Devouring Gray”) and Amanda Foody (“The Shadow Game Series”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books, 25 White St., Cambridge.

THURSDAY

Judy Foreman (“Exercise is Medicine: How Physical Activity Boosts Health and Slows Aging”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Coop… Anna Weiner (“Uncanny Valley: A Memoir”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Eric J. McNulty (“You’re It: Crisis, Change, and How to Lead When It Matters Most”) reads at 7 p.m. at Buttonwood Books and Toys, 747 CJC Hwy., Cohasset... E.J Koh (“The Magical Language of Others: A Memoir”) in conversation Jennifer Tseng (“The Passion of Woo & Isolde”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith… Patricia Marks and Roz Chast (“You Can Only Yell at Me for One Thing at a Time: Rules for Couples”) read at 7:30 p.m. at Somerville Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville.

FRIDAY

Bob Garfield (“American Manifesto: Saving Democracy from Villains, Vandals, and Ourselves”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store… Samantha Matt (“Average Is the New Awesome: A Manifesto for the Rest of Us”) reads at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

SATURDAY

Robin DiAngelo (“White Fragility”) reads at 1 p.m. at the Cambridge Public Library, 449 Broadway, Cambridge... T.R. Michaud (“Honour”) reads at 1 p.m. at the Framingham Barnes & Noble, 1 Worcester Road, Framingham.

