LONG SHOT: If you’re in the mood for a heavily ballyhooed technical achievement, “ 1917 ″ should do the trick. Director Sam Mendes snatched a Golden Globe for best drama for this WWI drama, which attempts to reenvision the Great War as “an immersive Sensurround cataclysm by following one soldier in real time across a devastated landscape using what appears to be a single two-hour-long camera shot,” according to Globe film critic Ty Burr (who pins three stars on it). A standout performance by George MacKay, a gorgeous score from Thomas Newman, and the film’s “breathless motion forward” make “1917” worth seeing on the big screen while you can; but, as is so often the case these days (looking at you “Cats”), the technical heights can make the emotional depths feel like shallows. “For all the efforts at verisimilitude,” writes Burr, “this movie can feel like a closed bubble in which MacKay’s Schofield runs in place, the scenery passing beneath him as though he were the Super Mario of the Somme.” Now screening.

Hey there Weekenders! How’s 2020 treating you? I mean apart from that. And that. And the other thing that happened. OK, so maybe the new year is falling a little short in the fresh-start department. But your weekend needn’t be a microcosm of the chaotic world that surrounds it — that is, things can go according to plan. You just need to make one. Or I can!

A CUT ABOVE: If you’d rather find yourself on the runway than in the trenches, a safer cinematic course might be “Celebration," Olivier Meyrou’s “very good documentary” on “the last of the grand couturiers” and “orchid in a weedy world” (as Globe critic Mark Feeney puts it in his three-star review) Yves Saint Laurent. It’s 73 closely-observed vérité hand-held minutes, some featuring Saint Laurent himself (“chauffeured in his Mercedes, braving the red carpet at a New York awards ceremony, sitting silent through a birthday luncheon, enjoying the company of his pug”), but most capturing the world that swirled around him and his exquisite vision. It’s screening at the MFA Friday through Sunday; find tickets here. And don’t worry about your outfit. For one thing, it’ll be dark in there; and for another, as Yves once asked, “Isn’t elegance forgetting what one is wearing?”

MEOWCH!: If the edibles still haven’t worn off from your trip to see “Cats" at the movies, it’s hard to imagine a better/worse way to ride them out than the new touring version of everyone’s favorite “plotless farrago"/”empty spectacle"/animal control issue, up through Jan. 19 at the Citizens Bank Opera House. Globe theater critic Don Aucoin, meanwhile, can presumably imagine much better options. You think your night terrors inspired by the recent film adaptation are bad, but our man Don is still recovering from witnessing the original Broadway production: “When I saw ['Cats'] in the mid-1980s, I found [it] to be vapid, twee, and generally painful to sit through, the theatrical equivalent of an unrelenting toothache,” he writes. “The years have not improved it.” And based on the rest of the review, I have no idea if the gummies will, either. Still, some of you love “Cats,” so ... recommended if you love “Cats.” Find tickets here.

BUCK STOPS HERE: Elsewhere on stage this weekend, you can catch a one-night-only presentation of “Pearl Eternity” director-choreographer Daniel Ezralow’s “Broadway-style dance-theater spectacle” inspired by Pearl S. Buck, author of the 1931 novel “The Good Earth” and the first woman to win both the Pulitzer Prize and the Nobel Prize in Literature. Featuring 20 dancers, special effects, multimedia, and video projections, the performance is an “ambitious collaborative production with a lot of moving parts.” Globe contributor Karen Campbell caught up with Ezralow and asked what drew him to the story of a woman “constantly straddling the influences of East and West, Christianity and Confucianism.” It’s at Huntington Avenue Theatre on Saturday; find tickets here.

VOCAL FRAY: At the MFA this weekend, you can catch “Read My Lips" a "thoughtful and provocative show” according to Globe art contributor Cate McQuaid that “calls attention to how we objectify women’s voices, and indeed women’s mouths, with videos by four artists who have long worked to dismantle the brittle ideals of the male gaze.” This quartet of video artists includes Marilyn Minter, Patty Chang, Sharon Hayes, and VALIE EXPORT and the work ranges from "startlingly intimate, frequently gross, and sometimes seductive” (that’s gotta be Minter) to, well, laryngeal endoscopy. It’s up through May 4; find more info here.

An image from Anthony Young's "They Have Names" series. Anthony Young

2020 VISION: McQuaid also recommends taking a visit to the South End for “Passage: A Space Between Too Much and Never Enough: New Works by Anthony Young.” “Young, an emerging Boston artist, works in [Glenn] Ligon’s footsteps,” writes McQuaid, “using traditional mediums and genres to tackle the problem [of black invisibility in America].” In this stunning spread of works combining painting, drawing, and collage, “he uses caricature to exemplify blinding stereotypes, and portraiture to rectify invisibility.” It’s on view at A R E A through Feb. 2. Find more info here.

RAT PACK: Kenmore Square has changed, maaaan. It used to be where you went to get punched in the face by someone’s bassist before making up and grabbing a $1.98 breakfast plate together (at 3 a.m.) at the Deli Haus. Now you go there for, like, Duxbury oysters and sides of bone marrow. WHATEVER. For a distinct whiff of the old days, consider hitting the Middle East Upstairs on Saturday, where the honorable Jeff Conolly will revive (once again) his formidable garage-rock ultimate form The Lyres for a record release bash to celebrate the band’s first album in over two decades — which happens to be a 1980 live recording from the Rat itself. Providing extra time-warp whiplash are openers Classic Ruins and the Modifiers. As for where you’re supposed to get a Guinness float and a Velvet Elvis afterward, you’re on your own, fossil. Grab tickets here.

SUITE MUSIC: For slightly more soothing sounds (and 99 percent less spilled beer), don’t miss a chance to hear the Grammy-nominated, JP-based, conductorless string orchestra A Far Cry, who come to Jordan Hall on Friday night for a program of Takemitsu (“Requiem”), Mahler (“Adagietto” from Symphony No. 5), and Shostakovich (Symphony No. 14). Guests include soprano Sonja Tengblad and bass-baritone Dashon Burton. Grab tickets here.

BARD KNOCKS: And because fake can be just as good as the real thing sometimes, there’s “Something Wicked: A Completely Improvised Shakespearean Play,” a bold Bard-based initiative from ImprovBoston which finds the trusty comedy troupe penning a full five-act play in real time based on whatever folly the audience suggests, much like how Shakespeare composed his own masterworks. That’s Friday night; hie thee hither for tickets.

Ben Mendelsohn and Mare Winningham in HBO's "The Outsider." Bob Mahoney/HBO

OR STAY IN: Globe television critic Matthew Gilbert recommends “The Outsider,” a new 10-part miniseries on HBO, adapted from Stephen King’s 2018 novel, calling it “a chillingly effective mingling of King the horror king and [Richard] Price the crime guy, whose credits include ‘Clockers’ (the movie and the book), ‘The Wire,’ and ‘Sea of Love.’ ” Ben Mendelsohn, Bill Camp, Mare Winningham, Julianne Nicholson, Cynthia Erivo, and Jason Bateman star in this “compelling lament” on grief, which airs its first two episodes on Sunday at 9 and 10.

Likely slightly less grim (slightly) and also airing Sunday at 9 p.m. is Andrew Davies’s “Masterpiece" adaptation of Jane Austen’s unfinished last novel, “Sanditon,” airing on PBS as an eight-episode miniseries. “It doesn’t click entirely with Austen’s vision — comic ironic wit and misunderstanding that inevitably lead to lessons learned, love found, and marriage vows spoken — and it may well trigger Austen loyalists,” writes Gilbert. “But without the Austen connection ... it’s a reasonably absorbing and pretty story that will ring all the pleasure bells for ‘Masterpiece’ diehards." Ah yes, the pleasure bells.

And that, resolute Weekenders, is all I’ve got planned for you this weekend. Stay strong, keep warm, and however you spend your weekend, make it one you’ll miss come Monday. See you next time!

Michael Andor Brodeur can be reached at mbrodeur@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MBrodeur.





