Luxury becomes affordable in the Ocean State during the inaugural Rhode Island Hotel Week 2020 (Jan. 18-31). Jump on deep discounts offered at 22 premium hotels — featuring four flat nightly rates of $100, $200, $300, and $400 — found at a variety of hotels in Blackstone Valley, Block Island, Newport County, Providence, South County, and Warwick. As added bonus, several properties are offering complimentary amenities included in the listed rate, such as spa treatments, dining credit, room upgrades, and activities. Participating hotels run the gamut from iconic resorts to boutique properties to classic inns, as well as one antique-furnished farm. While visiting, take advantage of concurrent statewide events including Newport Wellness Week, Providence Restaurants Week, the Pawtucket Wintertime Farmers Market, and more. Book rooms directly with each hotel. Find promo codes and links on Hotel Week website. www.visitrhodeisland.com/rhode-island-hotel-week-2020/

In honor of the movie, and the dazzling dance scene filmed in its opulent Grand Ballroom, Fairmont Copley Plaza has unveiled a “Little Women” Movie Package. Fairmont Copley Plaza

CINEMATIC PACKAGE AT FAIRMONT COPLEY PLAZA

Massachusetts plays a starring role in the much-acclaimed new film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s novel “Little Women.” In honor of the movie, and the dazzling dance scene filmed in its opulent Grand Ballroom, Fairmont Copley Plaza has unveiled a “Little Women” Movie Package. Includes overnight accommodations for two; a decorative tin of Harney & Sons “Little Women Orchard House Blend” green tea (created for this adaptation); official movie companion hardcover book and movie poster; and two guided tour admissions to the author’s family home, Orchard House, where Alcott wrote and set her novel. Book by Feb. 25 for stays through Feb. 29; transportation to Orchard House not included. Rates from $259. 800-514-4568, www.fairmont.com/copley-plaza-boston/special-offers/hotel-offers/discovery/little-women-movie/

Those looking for the next-new not-too-touristy destination might want to consider Albania. Albanian National Tourism Agency/Europa Travel

THERE:

BURGEONING BALKANS

Those looking for the next-new not-too-touristy destination might want to consider Albania. After decades of isolation, this former communist nation — now a member of the European Union and NATO — is attracting travelers for its rich historical sites and stunning landscapes. A 14-day tour, Albania Beyond the Guidebook, is the newest offering in MIR Corporation’s portfolio of journeys at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Limited to 16 guests, the trip traverses the country from north to south, with highlights that include forgotten remnants of Greco-Roman and Ottoman architecture; dramatic vistas in the Albanian Alps; the headquarters of the liberal Bektashi order of Sufism; a medieval Turkish bazaar; the port and resort city of Saranda; Bunk’Art Museum in Tirana (a former secret underground atomic shelter now turned museum and contemporary arts space); boat ride and mussel tasting on Lake Butrint; UNESCO World Heritage Site of Butrint; and more. May 17-30. $4,995 per person double. (Does not include international airfare.) 800-424-7289, https://www.mircorp.com/trip/albania-beyond-the-guidebook/

HAPPY BIRTHDAY LUDWIG

A yearlong series of concerts, exhibitions, and theater performances is taking place throughout Germany to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birth of Ludwig van Beethoven. The Beethoven Jubilee, branded BTHVN2020, is a cooperative venture between the Federal Republic of Germany, the State of North Rhine-Westphalia, the Rhine-Sieg District, and the City of Bonn, the composer’s birthplace. Taking place through Dec. 17, celebrations include a concert by the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Sir Simon Rattle; the first Fidelio opera performance of the season in Bonn under the direction of Volker Lösch; the “Beethoven in Nature” festival — six castles, six communities, six dates — and a multitude of additional events. To see available offerings, simply enter the dates you’ll be in Germany and the type of event you want to attend on the easy-to-use website. www.bthvn2020.de/en/

Mindbody will locate yoga, barre, pilates, and other workout classes at studios and gyms in major cities throughout the United States and around the world. Mindbody

EVERYWHERE:

APP FINDS WORKOUT LOCALES

If your New Year resolutions involve commitment to a fitness regime — even when traveling — we have an app for you. Mindbody will locate yoga, barre, pilates, and other workout classes at studios and gyms in major cities throughout the United States and around the world. Simply enter the city you plan to visit and see a plethora of workout choices, including locations, time, price, phone number, and booking link. The platform also curates salons and other services, meaning you can get a facial or a blowout before your big business meeting, or evening dinner date. There is no commitment upfront; just pay for your service or workout of choice. The app is free. www.mindbodyonline.com/

KGB Running has debuted a functional and stylish solution for hands-free jogging. KGB Running

KGB PUTS “FUN” IN FUNCTIONAL FITNESS GEAR

Love to run when traveling but worry about losing your phone, cash, or hotel key? KGB Running has debuted a functional and stylish solution for hands-free jogging with The Keep Going men’s and women’s shorts. The “SmartSlot” waistband is a sleek, 360-degree pocket that securely holds your stuff, including any size cellphone, eliminating the need to pack an armband, belt, or fanny pack. Moisture-wicking fabric is quick drying, and stretch design adds comfort. $59.99. www.kgbrunning.com/

NECEE REGIS

Necee Regis can be reached at neceeregis@gmail.com.