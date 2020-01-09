Matt Fraser is not your typical psychic medium. The high-energy native of Cranston, R.I., is taking his popular readings — at which he connects people with the spirits of departed loved ones — to a new level with his new reality sitcom, “Meet the Frasers,” which debuts on E! Entertainment Jan. 13 at 10 p.m. with two back-to-back episodes. The show will focus on Fraser, 28, his girlfriend, former Miss Teen Rhode Island Alexa Papigiotis, 21, and their families. “I have a pageant queen girlfriend, Alexa, who I absolutely love, an overbearing psychic mother, and a very opinionated father and sister — who are my biggest skeptics,” Fraser said in a recent phone interview. “If that’s not crazy enough, being a psychic medium is like having a conga line of dead people following you around day to day. As a family, we love each other, but life is not easy — especially working together. We get on each other’s nerves, but at the end of the day, we are family.” We caught up with Fraser, who lives in Cranston with Papagiotis and their three Bengal cats — Leo, Luca, and Lady — to talk about all things travel.

My favorite vacation destination has to be Palm Beach, Fla. I love it so much, I actually got myself a place there. There is something about the vibe in Florida that makes it so relaxing. Everyone is so calm and relaxed and life much slower paced there compared to the East Coast. And the water is gorgeous! It’s where I go in between shows with my girlfriend to just relax, sleep, and unwind.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Hands down Italian! I love pasta — especially pink penne with vodka sauce. It reminds me of home and family. Not to mention you can never get sick of pasta, right?

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

I would love to travel to Hawaii. It’s where my parents went on their honeymoon and it’s a place I have always wanted to go. I haven’t had the excuse yet to go, but I’m sure it will happen. I remember as a child looking through my parents’ honeymoon photos and dreaming of what it would be like to visit. It just looks magical. One day when I get married, I hope that this will be where we honeymoon.

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

My phone. As much as I try to leave it behind, I just can’t. When you speak to the dead and have a reality TV show, you never know who is going to call or what the person on the other end will say.

Aisle or window?

Definitely aisle. I swear I have the tiniest bladder. I would rather give up the view than to bother the people next to me to move five times during the flight.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Going to my grandmother’s house in Vermont. She had a log cabin and we would go every Christmas. We would road trip up to Vermont and arrive to see the house all decorated and decked out for Christmas. As a child it was so exciting for me. I felt like I was in a winter wonderland.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

I love a good casino. For some reason, so does my family. I don’t know if it’s because we are Italian, or if it’s just that we grew up going to Foxwoods, but I can’t walk by a slot machine without throwing a few dollars in. No, my psychic ability doesn’t help me; it’s just for fun, so I wouldn’t follow behind me.

Best travel tip?

Be flexible and be open. Sometimes the best adventures come when they are not planned on the schedule. Live in the moment and go with the flow.