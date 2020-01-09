Pop-ups: Delightful news for fans of Rialto: Chef Jody Adams re-creates the legendary Harvard Square spot at her newer downtown Mediterranean restaurant, Porto (Ring Road near Saks Fifth Avenue), on Saturday, Jan. 25.
Enjoy a reception with light bites, followed by a five-course meal featuring notable Rialto dishes: grilled oysters and garlic toast; lobster cavatelli; slow-roasted duck; grilled beef rib-eye and roasted garlic potatoes; and hot chocolate crema. Everything is paired with Italian wines. The reception starts at 6 p.m., followed by a two-hour feast. Go to www.porto-boston.com for reservations.
In other Harvard Square news, Parsnip (91 Winthrop St. at John F. Kennedy Street) hosts a Filipino-themed pop-up on Thursday, Jan. 16, showcasing chef Jeffrey Salazar’s favorite childhood dishes, from whole fried tilapia to smoked pork adobo to fried banana spring rolls. Make reservations for 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. at www.parsniprestaurant.com.
Advertisement
Trucks: Fenway’s Time Out Market launches a food truck beginning this week at the Rink at 401 Park (401 Park Drive), serving hot chocolate, warm cider, and Union Square Donuts. Visit Thursdays and Fridays from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Brunches: The Seaport’s new Woods Hill Pier 4 (300 Pier 4 Blvd. at Harbor Shore Drive) launches brunch and lunch service, serving lunch Monday through Saturday beginning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday brunch starting at 11 a.m. Get a reprieve from work with meatball parmesan and local lobster popovers at lunch, and beignets or cinnamon swirl French toast at brunch.
Coming soon: More news about ace bartender-restaurateur Ran Duan’s upcoming restaurant, Ivy Pearl. (Duan runs Brookline’s Blossom Bar and Woburn’s Baldwin Bar.) The cocktail-and-seafood restaurant will replace Grassona’s in Brookline’s Washington Square (1704 Beacon St. at Williston Road). Paperwork is underway; Duan says he hopes to complete construction by May.
Advertisement
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.