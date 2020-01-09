Pop-ups: Delightful news for fans of Rialto: Chef Jody Adams re-creates the legendary Harvard Square spot at her newer downtown Mediterranean restaurant, Porto (Ring Road near Saks Fifth Avenue), on Saturday, Jan. 25.

Enjoy a reception with light bites, followed by a five-course meal featuring notable Rialto dishes: grilled oysters and garlic toast; lobster cavatelli; slow-roasted duck; grilled beef rib-eye and roasted garlic potatoes; and hot chocolate crema. Everything is paired with Italian wines. The reception starts at 6 p.m., followed by a two-hour feast. Go to www.porto-boston.com for reservations.

In other Harvard Square news, Parsnip (91 Winthrop St. at John F. Kennedy Street) hosts a Filipino-themed pop-up on Thursday, Jan. 16, showcasing chef Jeffrey Salazar’s favorite childhood dishes, from whole fried tilapia to smoked pork adobo to fried banana spring rolls. Make reservations for 6 p.m. or 8 p.m. at www.parsniprestaurant.com.