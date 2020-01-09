PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Legislative leaders in Rhode Island said Wednesday they’re working to undo a change to how medical marijuana dispensaries are regulated, to address a lawsuit by the governor.

A provision in the state budget approved last year gave lawmakers the right to veto regulations imposed on the industry. Democratic Governor Gina Raimondo sued, arguing the new law violates the state constitution’s separation of powers clause because it gives lawmakers “unchecked control” over executive rulemaking authority.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said Wednesday they're filing legislation to repeal the language that required lawmakers to approve rules and regulations relating to the expansion of licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries.