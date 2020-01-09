Firefighters stretched a hose line through the front door of the house to try to search for the second victim and knock down some of the fire, while others did the same at the rear of the building, said Patterson.

Fire crews responded to 26 Maryvale Road at about 1 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from a single-story, wood-frame home, said Burlington Fire Chief Michael Patterson.Two men, a neighbor and a delivery driver, were helping an elderly woman out of the front door of the home, and authorities were told there was a second victim in the house.

The body of a man was discovered after a two-alarm fire ripped through a Burlington home and sent three others to the hospital early Thursday afternoon.

The room where the fire was thought to have originated and where the victim was eventually located was fully involved and firefighters could not reach the victim, according to the chief. Crews were ordered out of the home and fought the fire from the building’s exterior.

Once the fire was knocked down, authorities were able to get into the room where the fire started and discovered the victim.

The woman who was helped from the home was sent to the hospital with “serious respiratory” injuries, said Patterson. The delivery driver who helped her was also sent to the hospital as a precaution, he said. A Burlington police officer who entered the house to search for the second victim was also sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The deceased man, who was not identified Thursday, is thought to live at the house, said Patterson. No cause had been determined as of 4 p.m. Thursday. The state fire marshal’s office was on scene Thursday probing the blaze.

The house, which Patterson estimated to be worth $500,000, is likely a total loss from the fire, according to the chief.

About 25 firefighters responded to the scene. Billerica, Woburn, and Bedford fire departments provided mutual aid.









