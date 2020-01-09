According to an affidavit , authorities were alerted to Wood’s alleged drug dealing in November by a cooperating witness with a lengthy arrest record for charges including “counterfeit, larceny, uttering, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, assault, controlled substance, breaking and entering, and murder.”

David A. Wood, 30, was charged in US District Court in Boston with distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of and possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, legal filings show. Wood’s federal public defender declined to comment.

An alleged Boston fentanyl dealer who was identified by a onetime murder suspect was indicted by a grand jury Thursday in a federal drug case, records show.

The murder charge stemmed from a 1993 out-of-state arrest that “did not result in a conviction," said the filing, which noted the witness began cooperating with law enforcement in January 2018 and has assisted in multiple probes.

Here’s how the formerly accused killer, identified in court papers as CW-1, helped investigators nab Wood, whom the witness knows as “Ditteo”:

“Over the course of the investigation, CW-1 has conducted at least three controlled purchases of controlled substance evidence and conducted recorded meetings and phone calls with WOOD,” the affidavit said. “These recorded meetings and calls have provided evidence of WOOD’s operation of his drug trafficking.”

During one controlled purchase of 7.6 grams of fentanyl at an unspecified Boston location on Dec. 3, the filing said, Wood entered the witness’s car while wearing a gray Champion sweatshirt and gold chain and at one point asked the witness, “You got a skizzy in here?” “Skizzy” is slang for a scale used to weigh drugs, according to the filing.

Wood has remained in custody since his December arrest and initial court appearance in the case, records show. An arraignment date on the indictment hasn’t been set.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.