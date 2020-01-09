The site says the society’s annual meeting will be held from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. Here’s what’s on tap for weather watchers making the trip:

The American Meteorological Society will celebrate its 100th year during a multi-day gathering that kicks off Sunday in Boston, according to the group’s website.

“The 2020 Annual Meeting will be the official conclusion to the year long celebration of the AMS’s Centennial Year,” the site says. “In the past year, there have been many discussions about not only the history of AMS, but the history of our community and the advances with in. To celebrate this, AMS will be coordinating a Historical Instrument display at the AMS 100th Annual Meeting.”

Advertisement

And on Wednesday night, it’s time to party.

“Join us in the Grand Ballroom of the BCEC on Wednesday evening for our highly anticipated Centennial Celebration," the site says. "During this once in a lifetime event, we’ll travel back and party through the first decades of AMS. We hope you can make it!”

A number of scientists have been buzzing about the event on social media using the hashtag #AMS100, including Dr. Mayra Oyola, who studies weather and climate at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“Looking forward to [seeing] my colleagues and mentors next week,” Oyola tweeted Wednesday. “Who’s coming to @ametsoc 100th??? #AMS100”

The society bills itself on its website as “the nation’s premier scientific and professional organization promoting and disseminating information about the atmospheric, oceanic, and hydrologic sciences.”

The group boasts more than 13,000 members, the site says, including “researchers, educators, students, enthusiasts, broadcasters and other professionals in weather, water, and climate.”

Alex Morrison, a hydraulic civil engineer based in Iowa City, Iowa, will also be in attendance.

Advertisement

“I’m so excited to be heading to Boston this weekend for #AMS2020,” Morrison tweeted Wednesday. “It’s incredible that an amazing organization like this has been around for 100 years and I’m honored to be apart of the brilliant meteorology community! #Meteorology #WeatherNerds #AMS100”

Among the many panel discussions on the docket is Monday’s “Special Symposium on the Future of Weather, Forecasting, and Practice,” according to the society’s website.

There’s also the “16th Annual Symposium on New Generation Operational Environmental Satellite Systems” on Monday afternoon, the site says, as well as the “30th Conference on Weather Analysis and Forecasting (WAF)/26th Conference on Numerical Weather Prediction (NWP)” on Tuesday morning.













Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.