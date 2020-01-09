Barnstable Municipal Airport was temporarily closed Thursday morning after a pilot made an emergency landing there, airport and Cape Air officials said.

A Cape Air captain and a check airman were practicing takeoffs and landings at the airport when their plane’s propellers struck Runway 33 around 10:30 a.m., officials said.

A check airman, or check pilot, is someone approved by the Federal Aviation Administration who has the knowledge, training, experience, and ability to evaluate and certify other pilots, according to the FAA.