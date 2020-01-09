Barnstable Municipal Airport was temporarily closed Thursday morning after a pilot made an emergency landing there, airport and Cape Air officials said.
A Cape Air captain and a check airman were practicing takeoffs and landings at the airport when their plane’s propellers struck Runway 33 around 10:30 a.m., officials said.
A check airman, or check pilot, is someone approved by the Federal Aviation Administration who has the knowledge, training, experience, and ability to evaluate and certify other pilots, according to the FAA.
The landing gear on the Cessna 402 plane, which seats six to 10 people, partially collapsed in the incident, officials said.
“The pilot pulled up, reentered the traffic pattern and landed safely on the next attempt,” airport officials said.
The aircraft was immediately taken to a hangar for inspection, officials said. Neither person on board was injured.
The airport was closed for less than a half-hour after the plane landed. No flights were delayed, officials said.
The FAA is investigating the incident.
