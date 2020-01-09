It’s dark when you wake up, and it’s dark when you get home. The air is cold, the ground is wet and they sky is gray. Thousands of us already have the flu.

Peeping foliage, picking apples, and indulging in pumpkin-flavored-everything? Those are but memories now. Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanza? In the past. A new decade has arrived. But a week later, the party is most certainly over.

Sure, many of us have lived here our whole lives, but the cycle remains the same: Every year, we slog through the hard months in this place we call home, enduring the long back stretch of winter. For most of two decades, football fans could count on a January’s worth of Patriots games to get through the grimness between now and early February. But even that’s a bust.

At winter’s worst moments, maybe some of us even begin to wonder: Why do we live here again?

In search of the secret to psychological survival, we asked area residents how they cope with the cold, bleak expanse of winter in and around Boston every year. Through the despair, a theme emerged: Finding something to look forward to — sort of like building your own warm little ski lodge in your head.

For Joshua Cyr, the next few months are reserved for planning out how to improve his family’s backyard when the dirt begins to thaw. The New Hampshire resident, who moved to an old farmhouse several years ago, and lives on an acre of property, said it’s fun to do some preliminary research and a little bit of daydreaming about what could be constructed or rebuilt outside.

“The last few years we have built a community garden for us and our friends, planted eight or nine fruit trees …and put down a slate patio and really just cleaned up what was once a derelict yard,” he said. “The next phase is thinking about the barn and other structures, and getting back to the garden.”

His recent infatuation has been diving into the world of bees, and spending hours researching how to host a hive and produce honey. Admittedly, that idea is still in its infancy, Cyr said.

If your thumbs aren’t green, and future landscaping opportunities don’t exactly present themselves, staying indoors and catching up on activities or hobbies that tend to go ignored during the summer is always an option.

“I always try to make some sort of plan for at least one of the two long weekends,” Cambridge resident Hillary Peterson told the Globe in a message. “But really, I just sort of hibernate.”

Peterson said she likes to try out new recipes and plan summer vacations, or dips out of the house to eat at a restaurant she’s never been to before.

“Things can be so busy during the warm months and the holidays, that I try to embrace this cold, slower time," Peterson added. "And, of course, there is always my birthday looming [in March] if I need something else to look forward to.”

To glean additional insight into what people do to feign some sort of happiness during this often soul-crushing stretch of time, the Globe turned to Twitter.

For the most part, those who responded to a query about good tips for the winter blues said they pack in a brief reprieve from the cold of the Northeast by hightailing it to some place where a winter jacket’s not a daily requirement.

“My husband and I go to Mardi Gras every year. It’s the perfect way to break up the cold, grey badness of the New England winter,” one person wrote.

Another person added, “Always take a vacation end of Feb/March. Cancun this year.”

Others said the best way to avoid the doldrum winter months is to just move for good.

Migrating south or west isn’t always a necessity, however. New England, of course, offers some quaint getaways that can be enchanting in both snowy and icy conditions: Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine are just a car ride away, after all. For snowboarders and skiers — those who hardly perceive the dead of winter as any sort of bummer, or something you need to push through — heading north into the hills is a must this time of year.

“Some of us crazy snowboarders/skiers look forward to this all year,” Greg Hunt tweeted to a Globe reporter. “Dress for the weather and go play in the mountains.”

He said he’s actually disappointed that Saturday’s forecast calls for spring-like temperatures, because he’s eager to hit the White Mountains on his new “splitboard,” a snowboard that can be split in half and used like cross-country skis.

But if travel in general is unaffordable — or perhaps completely out of the question due to family or work obligations — those in the Boston area can at least feel like they’re in the great outdoors, all the while enjoying libations.

According to the Dorchester Reporter, Lower Mills-based The Bowery is planning to transform its patio space into what looks like a trading post on the American frontier by adding three “Yurts” to the property.

"The tent-like structures are decked out with blankets, furry seats, and heaters with both high top and low top seating,” the newspaper wrote. “Each yurt holds about 10 people and will be available to reserve for 2 hour increments.”

Not to be outdone, the Outlook Rooftop Bar brought back its glowing igloos again this winter, which sit atop The Envoy Hotel in the city’s Seaport neighborhood.

And then there are those who just keep their sights on things to come, the events that signal the start of the next seasonal cycle, when stepping outside doesn’t feel like tempting fate: The St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Spring training. The Boston Marathon.

Hang tight — they’re not too far off.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.