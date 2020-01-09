A 44-year-old Roxbury man whom prosecutors have dubbed a “career criminal” pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston to drug and gun charges, officials said.

Damien Bynoe, who as a juvenile shot and killed two teenagers in Boston in the early 1990s, was still on supervised release from a previous drug trafficking conviction at the time of his arrest last year.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of being a felon in possession of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, according to the US Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.