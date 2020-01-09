A 44-year-old Roxbury man whom prosecutors have dubbed a “career criminal” pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court in Boston to drug and gun charges, officials said.
Damien Bynoe, who as a juvenile shot and killed two teenagers in Boston in the early 1990s, was still on supervised release from a previous drug trafficking conviction at the time of his arrest last year.
He pleaded guilty to one count each of being a felon in possession of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine, according to the US Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts.
Advertisement
In January of last year, officers searched a Roxbury apartment connected to Bynoe, seizing a loaded gun, heroin, and cocaine, as well as additional amounts of heroin and cocaine from Bynoe himself, prosecutors said.
According to authorities, Bynoe was convicted in 2009 of distribution of cocaine base within 1,000 feet of a school and sentenced to six years in prison and six years of supervised release.
His criminal record also includes a 2007 conviction for assault with a firearm, a 2001 conviction for distribution of cocaine in a school zone, for which he served five years in prison, and a 1991 juvenile delinquency adjudication for murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, in which he shot and killed two teenagers on a Roxbury street, according to the US Attorney’s Office.
He now potentially faces decades behind bars and a fine that could top $2 million, according to prosecutors. Sentencing is scheduled for April 29.
Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.