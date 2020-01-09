The warehouse was temporarily evacuated while emergency crews assisted the employee, officials said.

Officials arrived at the warehouse before sunrise Thursday and found that one employee had difficulty breathing and lowered responsiveness because of the chemicals, according to the Nashua fire department.

Three workers at an Amazon warehouse in Nashua, N.H. were hospitalized after a spill involving cleaning chemicals at the facility early Thursday, fire officials said.

Once the person had been removed from the building and decontaminated, officials said two more employees who were exposed to the chemicals reported having respiratory problems.

The victims, a 44-year-old woman, a 36-year-old man, and a 34-year-old man, were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, officials said.

Crews used air and chemical metering devices to monitor the warehouse after they had ventilated it. Officials said they found no more issues within the building, and allowed the rest of the employees to re-enter once the area of the spill had been secured.

Officials identified the first chemical but could not identify the second, which was a combination of chemicals, because of “[the] attempt to deescalate the reaction,” they said.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration officials were notified of the incident and were at the warehouse Thursday morning.

Two of the victims have been treated and released, while the other remains hospitalized, officials said.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation by OSHA and the Nashua Fire Marshal’s office.

