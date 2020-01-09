At 1:13 a.m., Boston police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic infraction near 604 Norfolk St., Boston police said in a statement. The front seat passenger, Daniel Rosario, of Dorchester, “appeared to be extremely nervous” as he attempted to hide an unknown object on the right side of his body. Officers performed a pat down of Rosario and the driver and recovered a loaded .40-caliber Taurus-Millenium PT140 G2 handgun from Rosario’s pocket, police said.

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Mattapan Thursday morning for allegedly carrying a loaded gun, officials said.

Rosario was arrested on firearm charges and placed him into custody. He will appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm (second and subsequent), unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.

