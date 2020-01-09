A 27-year-old man was arrested in Mattapan Thursday morning for allegedly carrying a loaded gun, officials said.
At 1:13 a.m., Boston police pulled over a vehicle for a traffic infraction near 604 Norfolk St., Boston police said in a statement. The front seat passenger, Daniel Rosario, of Dorchester, “appeared to be extremely nervous” as he attempted to hide an unknown object on the right side of his body. Officers performed a pat down of Rosario and the driver and recovered a loaded .40-caliber Taurus-Millenium PT140 G2 handgun from Rosario’s pocket, police said.
Rosario was arrested on firearm charges and placed him into custody. He will appear in Dorchester District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm (second and subsequent), unlawful possession of ammunition, and carrying a loaded firearm.
