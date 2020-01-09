Video footage of the incident showed a 20-ounce can of Truly hard seltzer landing on the court in front of the San Antonio Spurs bench and exploding all over the floor. Witnesses said the full can of seltzer just missed one of the players’ heads, according to police.

Justin Arnold, 22, of Everett, was arrested and charged with disturbing a public assembly and “appeared to be extremely intoxicated” as he was taken out of the Garden by police, according to Officer Stephen McNulty, a spokesman for the Boston police.

A rowdy fan was arrested and escorted out of TD Garden after he allegedly threw a can of hard seltzer towards the San Antonio Spurs bench during the Boston Celtics game Wednesday night, according to Boston police.

The can toss occurred around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday “when the crowd started to scrutinize the refs for what appeared to be a terrible call against the Celtics,” police said in a statement. A detail officer said that as the crowd rose to their feet, he saw “some sort of object flying through the air towards the opposing bench” and land directly in front of the Spurs bench “missing one of the players by just a few inches and exploding onto the basketball court.”

After reviewing video footage, witnesses confirmed that Arnold was the individual who threw the Truly can off of the balcony, police said in the statement.

Police also interviewed witnesses who were a few rows behind Arnold. “Both witnesses stated during an alleged bad call against the Boston Celtics, they witnessed a man in the second row throw an object into the air towards the Spurs bench,” police said in the statement.

“After the 20oz Truly can exploded on the basketball in front of the Spurs bench, officials had to stop the game and get a crew to clean up the liquid on the court,” police said in the statement.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.