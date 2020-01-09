Firefighters from several communities helped battle a two-alarm house fire in Stoughton Wednesday night.
Officials said the fire at 2026 Bay Road was reported at 6:17 p.m. and there were no injuries.
Photos of the scene were posted on the Stoughton Fire Rescue Facebook page.
“Firefighters from Easton, Canton, Walpole, and Sharon assisted Stoughton firefighters with a two alarm house fire at 2026 Bay Road,” the Facebook post said. “Randolph and Holbrook Firefighters covered the station.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
