|Rank
|Name
|Total pay
|Title
|Department
|1
|Mindy Hull
|$395,757.64
|Chief Medical Examiner
|Medical Examiner's Office
|2
|Michael Fiore
|$307,862.13
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|3
|Kerry Gilpin
|$304,038.76
|Superintendent
|State Police
|4
|William Cederquist
|$299,296.83
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|5
|Mark Lombardi
|$297,252.77
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|6
|John Ragosa
|$296,732.58
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|7
|Matthew Thielker
|$293,183.95
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|8
|Richard Atkinson
|$293,172.00
|Deputy Chief Medical Examiner
|Medical Examiner's Office
|9
|Craig Brabham
|$291,285.60
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|10
|Randall Enos
|$290,346.69
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|11
|Jonathan Swift
|$285,904.43
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|12
|Robert Pinto
|$283,341.43
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|13
|Thomas Mccarthy
|$283,170.79
|Captain
|State Police
|14
|Denis Mahoney
|$281,960.17
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|15
|Thomas Fitzgerald
|$281,682.06
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|16
|David Debuccia
|$281,077.20
|Major
|State Police
|17
|Brenda Watts
|$279,414.01
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|18
|James Plath
|$279,242.41
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|19
|Irinoulla Scordi-Bello
|$276,319.66
|Physician Specialist
|Medical Examiner's Office
|20
|Francisco Cevallos
|$275,559.62
|President
|Framingham State University
|21
|Thomas Hicks
|$274,795.04
|Physician Specialist
|Department of Mental Health
|22
|Salah Alrakawi
|$273,870.87
|Physician Specialist
|Department of Public Health
|23
|Christina Stanley
|$273,554.96
|Physician Specialist
|Medical Examiner's Office
|24
|Daniella Floru
|$273,497.00
|Physician Specialist
|Department of Public Health
|25
|Paul Minahan
|$272,602.05
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|26
|Pasquale Russolillo
|$272,521.99
|Major
|State Police
|27
|David Hoffman
|$272,305.94
|Psychiatrist Specialist
|Department of Mental Health
|28
|Amy Lisser
|$272,233.90
|Psychiatrist Specialist
|Department of Mental Health
|29
|Krissie Connor
|$272,225.93
|Physician Specialist
|Department of Public Health
|30
|James Devita
|$272,225.93
|Physician Specialist
|Department of Public Health
|31
|Kathy Sanders
|$272,225.93
|Psychiatrist Specialist
|Department of Mental Health
|32
|Elizabeth Simpson
|$272,225.90
|Psychiatrist Specialist
|Department of Mental Health
|33
|Rasim Arikan
|$270,872.58
|Psychiatrist Specialist
|Department of Mental Health
|34
|David Burke
|$270,371.59
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|35
|Chi Hang Chan
|$270,369.66
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|36
|Katherine Lindstrom
|$270,341.54
|Physician Specialist
|Medical Examiner's Office
|37
|Timothy Curtin
|$269,521.76
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|38
|Neal DeChillo
|$269,416.85
|Vice Provost
|Salem State University
|39
|Fidel Jones
|$268,569.00
|Registered Nurse III
|Department of Mental Health
|40
|Kevin Tenney
|$267,612.09
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|41
|Charles Devin
|$264,630.01
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|42
|Jeffrey Bower
|$263,225.36
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|43
|Chidiebere Azuaru
|$263,204.45
|Registered Nurse II
|Department of Public Health
|44
|Janice Grivetti
|$262,887.95
|Physician Specialist
|Medical Examiner's Office
|45
|David Nelson
|$262,453.96
|President
|Massachusetts College of Art and Design
|46
|Richard Lapidus
|$260,670.94
|President
|Fitchburg State University
|47
|Neil Calnan
|$260,633.26
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|48
|Kimberley Springer
|$260,507.40
|Physician Specialist
|Medical Examiner's Office
|49
|Camille Colangelo
|$260,239.06
|Correction Officer II
|Department of Correction
|50
|Brian Gladu
|$259,610.58
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|51
|Michael Lynch
|$259,248.34
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|52
|John Strazzullo
|$258,724.27
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|53
|James Birge
|$257,438.81
|President
|Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts
|54
|Ramon Torrecilha
|$256,994.85
|President
|Westfield State University
|55
|Kymberly Pinder
|$256,867.72
|Vice President
|Massachusetts College of Art and Design
|56
|Jody Greene
|$256,293.08
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|57
|John Maguire
|$255,813.68
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|58
|Barry Maloney
|$255,791.82
|President
|Worcester State University
|59
|Paul Burns
|$253,319.84
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|60
|Glenn Yianacopolus
|$252,637.74
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|61
|Jean Poth
|$252,384.30
|Contracted Seasonal Employees
|Northern Essex Community College
|62
|John Sylva
|$251,997.05
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|63
|Ronald Clapham
|$251,692.66
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|64
|Robert Murphy
|$251,674.22
|Detective Lieutenant
|State Police
|65
|James White
|$251,608.96
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|66
|Kevin O'Neil
|$251,436.73
|Detective Lieutenant
|State Police
|67
|Frederick Clark
|$251,100.18
|President
|Bridgewater State University
|68
|Darren Specht
|$251,078.31
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|69
|Frank Schifone
|$250,826.47
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|70
|James Higgins
|$250,328.78
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|71
|Paul Mccarthy
|$250,086.87
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|72
|Dante Demarco
|$249,644.39
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|73
|Stephen Flaherty
|$249,336.86
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|74
|Scott James
|$248,734.27
|Executive Vice President
|Salem State University
|75
|John Tasker
|$248,699.60
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|76
|Scott Maguire
|$248,641.70
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|77
|Paul Baker
|$248,391.68
|Detective Lieutenant
|State Police
|78
|Paul Coakley
|$248,025.33
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|79
|Paul Chastenay
|$247,179.08
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|80
|Edward McCarthy
|$247,110.46
|Civil Engineer V
|Massachusetts Department of Transportation
|81
|Geoffrey Stokes
|$247,079.86
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|82
|Adrian Webb-Johnson
|$246,821.15
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|83
|Kenneth Heffernan
|$246,615.04
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|84
|Mark Gajewski
|$246,286.43
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|85
|Michael O'Brien
|$245,845.01
|State Police Trooper,1st Class
|State Police
|86
|James Connor
|$245,244.70
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|87
|Christopher Dumont
|$244,713.87
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|88
|Michael Smith
|$244,420.30
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|89
|Matthew Murphy
|$244,392.51
|Detective Lieutenant
|State Police
|90
|Lisa Butner
|$243,921.39
|Detective Lieutenant
|State Police
|91
|Jeffrey Riley
|$243,317.30
|Commissioner of Education
|Department of Elementary & Secondary Education
|92
|John O'Leary
|$242,940.58
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|93
|Kathleen Sampson
|$242,815.20
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|94
|Anand Shah
|$242,517.68
|Physician Specialist
|Medical Examiner's Office
|95
|Francis McDonald
|$242,265.60
|President
|Massachusetts Maritime Academy
|96
|Christopher Dougherty
|$241,770.33
|State Police Sergeant
|State Police
|97
|Christopher Wilcox
|$241,488.46
|Captain
|State Police
|98
|James Concannon
|$241,402.84
|Lieutenant
|State Police
|99
|Christopher Mason
|$241,120.91
|Superintendent
|State Police
|100
|Dale Hamel
|$241,014.55
|Executive Vice President
|Framingham State University
SOURCE: Office of the Comptroller
