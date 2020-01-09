fb-pixel


The state's highest paid non-UMass employees in 2019
Rank Name Total pay Title Department
1 Mindy Hull $395,757.64 Chief Medical Examiner Medical Examiner's Office
2 Michael Fiore $307,862.13 State Police Sergeant State Police
3 Kerry Gilpin $304,038.76 Superintendent State Police
4 William Cederquist $299,296.83 Lieutenant State Police
5 Mark Lombardi $297,252.77 Lieutenant State Police
6 John Ragosa $296,732.58 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
7 Matthew Thielker $293,183.95 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
8 Richard Atkinson $293,172.00 Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Medical Examiner's Office
9 Craig Brabham $291,285.60 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
10 Randall Enos $290,346.69 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
11 Jonathan Swift $285,904.43 State Police Sergeant State Police
12 Robert Pinto $283,341.43 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
13 Thomas Mccarthy $283,170.79 Captain State Police
14 Denis Mahoney $281,960.17 State Police Sergeant State Police
15 Thomas Fitzgerald $281,682.06 Lieutenant State Police
16 David Debuccia $281,077.20 Major State Police
17 Brenda Watts $279,414.01 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
18 James Plath $279,242.41 Lieutenant State Police
19 Irinoulla Scordi-Bello $276,319.66 Physician Specialist Medical Examiner's Office
20 Francisco Cevallos $275,559.62 President Framingham State University
21 Thomas Hicks $274,795.04 Physician Specialist Department of Mental Health
22 Salah Alrakawi $273,870.87 Physician Specialist Department of Public Health
23 Christina Stanley $273,554.96 Physician Specialist Medical Examiner's Office
24 Daniella Floru $273,497.00 Physician Specialist Department of Public Health
25 Paul Minahan $272,602.05 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
26 Pasquale Russolillo $272,521.99 Major State Police
27 David Hoffman $272,305.94 Psychiatrist Specialist Department of Mental Health
28 Amy Lisser $272,233.90 Psychiatrist Specialist Department of Mental Health
29 Krissie Connor $272,225.93 Physician Specialist Department of Public Health
30 James Devita $272,225.93 Physician Specialist Department of Public Health
31 Kathy Sanders $272,225.93 Psychiatrist Specialist Department of Mental Health
32 Elizabeth Simpson $272,225.90 Psychiatrist Specialist Department of Mental Health
33 Rasim Arikan $270,872.58 Psychiatrist Specialist Department of Mental Health
34 David Burke $270,371.59 Lieutenant State Police
35 Chi Hang Chan $270,369.66 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
36 Katherine Lindstrom $270,341.54 Physician Specialist Medical Examiner's Office
37 Timothy Curtin $269,521.76 Lieutenant State Police
38 Neal DeChillo $269,416.85 Vice Provost Salem State University
39 Fidel Jones $268,569.00 Registered Nurse III Department of Mental Health
40 Kevin Tenney $267,612.09 State Police Sergeant State Police
41 Charles Devin $264,630.01 State Police Sergeant State Police
42 Jeffrey Bower $263,225.36 Lieutenant State Police
43 Chidiebere Azuaru $263,204.45 Registered Nurse II Department of Public Health
44 Janice Grivetti $262,887.95 Physician Specialist Medical Examiner's Office
45 David Nelson $262,453.96 President Massachusetts College of Art and Design
46 Richard Lapidus $260,670.94 President Fitchburg State University
47 Neil Calnan $260,633.26 State Police Sergeant State Police
48 Kimberley Springer $260,507.40 Physician Specialist Medical Examiner's Office
49 Camille Colangelo $260,239.06 Correction Officer II Department of Correction
50 Brian Gladu $259,610.58 Lieutenant State Police
51 Michael Lynch $259,248.34 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
52 John Strazzullo $258,724.27 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
53 James Birge $257,438.81 President Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts
54 Ramon Torrecilha $256,994.85 President Westfield State University
55 Kymberly Pinder $256,867.72 Vice President Massachusetts College of Art and Design
56 Jody Greene $256,293.08 State Police Sergeant State Police
57 John Maguire $255,813.68 State Police Sergeant State Police
58 Barry Maloney $255,791.82 President Worcester State University
59 Paul Burns $253,319.84 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
60 Glenn Yianacopolus $252,637.74 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
61 Jean Poth $252,384.30 Contracted Seasonal Employees Northern Essex Community College
62 John Sylva $251,997.05 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
63 Ronald Clapham $251,692.66 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
64 Robert Murphy $251,674.22 Detective Lieutenant State Police
65 James White $251,608.96 State Police Sergeant State Police
66 Kevin O'Neil $251,436.73 Detective Lieutenant State Police
67 Frederick Clark $251,100.18 President Bridgewater State University
68 Darren Specht $251,078.31 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
69 Frank Schifone $250,826.47 Lieutenant State Police
70 James Higgins $250,328.78 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
71 Paul Mccarthy $250,086.87 Lieutenant State Police
72 Dante Demarco $249,644.39 State Police Sergeant State Police
73 Stephen Flaherty $249,336.86 State Police Sergeant State Police
74 Scott James $248,734.27 Executive Vice President Salem State University
75 John Tasker $248,699.60 State Police Sergeant State Police
76 Scott Maguire $248,641.70 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
77 Paul Baker $248,391.68 Detective Lieutenant State Police
78 Paul Coakley $248,025.33 State Police Sergeant State Police
79 Paul Chastenay $247,179.08 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
80 Edward McCarthy $247,110.46 Civil Engineer V Massachusetts Department of Transportation
81 Geoffrey Stokes $247,079.86 State Police Sergeant State Police
82 Adrian Webb-Johnson $246,821.15 State Police Sergeant State Police
83 Kenneth Heffernan $246,615.04 Lieutenant State Police
84 Mark Gajewski $246,286.43 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
85 Michael O'Brien $245,845.01 State Police Trooper,1st Class State Police
86 James Connor $245,244.70 State Police Sergeant State Police
87 Christopher Dumont $244,713.87 State Police Sergeant State Police
88 Michael Smith $244,420.30 Lieutenant State Police
89 Matthew Murphy $244,392.51 Detective Lieutenant State Police
90 Lisa Butner $243,921.39 Detective Lieutenant State Police
91 Jeffrey Riley $243,317.30 Commissioner of Education Department of Elementary & Secondary Education
92 John O'Leary $242,940.58 Lieutenant State Police
93 Kathleen Sampson $242,815.20 Lieutenant State Police
94 Anand Shah $242,517.68 Physician Specialist Medical Examiner's Office
95 Francis McDonald $242,265.60 President Massachusetts Maritime Academy
96 Christopher Dougherty $241,770.33 State Police Sergeant State Police
97 Christopher Wilcox $241,488.46 Captain State Police
98 James Concannon $241,402.84 Lieutenant State Police
99 Christopher Mason $241,120.91 Superintendent State Police
100 Dale Hamel $241,014.55 Executive Vice President Framingham State University
SOURCE: Office of the Comptroller

Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele