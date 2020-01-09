To help firefighters in Australia, you can donate to the Country Fire Authority (CFA) here . You can also donate to NSW Rural Fire Service or Local Brigades here .

Approximately two dozen people and millions of animals are estimated to have perished in the wildfires that continue to engulf Australia. 18 million acres of land have been burned to the ground including bush land, forests, and national parks. After a recent article , readers asked what they could do to help so we immediately got to work compiling a list of just some of the organizations dedicated to helping Australian citizens and animals. While the fires rage on, read on to see just some of the ways you can help Australia no matter where you live.

Advertisement

Authors are auctioning off books, services, and opportunities using #AuthorsForFireys on Twitter. The highest bidder for each post will donate directly to the CFA. Winners must provide proof of donation before accepting the item or service.

WILDLIFE

WIRES, the NSW Wildlife Information, Rescue and Education Service in Australia, requests urgent assistance to help with the unprecedented emergency. In December, WIRES received over 20,000 calls and volunteers attended over 3,000 rescues.

The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital, which has been inundated with burned koalas, accepts donations to continue treatment. The hospital takes in Koala burn survivors for medical services and rehabilitation, as well as organizes supply deliveries to the southeastern coast of Australia to assist wildlife caretakers and veterinarians.

Fires have devastated the Bargo Dingo Sanctuary and shut down it services. All of its buildings were destroyed, but the dingoes survived. Their website continues to accept donations, and owners have set up a GoFundMe page dedicated to rebuilding the sanctuary.

The Shoalhaven Bat Clinic, the largest wildlife rescue group in the NSW south coast region, has been rescuing countless dehydrated and heat-stressed bats since the fires have begun. The organization estimates around 5,000 flying fox bats have died since. A recent update on their Facebook page claims that a wildfire has crossed to the nonprofit’s side of a nearby river and volunteers are worried for the sanctuary’s survival.

Advertisement

The Rescue Collective operates across the East Coast of Australia, working to support domestic animal and wildlife rescues. Overwhelmed with need, the nonprofit is accepting donations here, and recommends joining a craft guild to construct animal homes for their rescued bushfire survivors.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Australia (RSPCA) is accepting donations to fund animal rescue and treatment. Chapters in New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, and South Australia are accepting donations.

Bindi Irwin is taking in many displaced animals at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital (owned by Terri Irwin, wife of “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin). The zoo’s Wildlife Warriors program has raised more than $900,000 for new enclosures for injured or displaced animals. Donate here.

The Kangaroo Island Wildlife Park in South Australia is raising money for koala veterinary costs, milk, and supplements as well as extra holding rehabilitation enclosures. The park also has taken in kangaroos, wallabies, and other displaced animals. Park owner Dana Mitchell has set up a GoFundMe page.

The Australian Koala Foundation allows you to symbolically “adopt” a koala. The monthly fee funds protection efforts for wild koalas. In addition, you can “plant a tree” to help restore koala habitats or donate.

Advertisement

COMMUNITY

Save the Children is collecting donations to build “child friendly spaces.” Children are encouraged to play and talk about their experiences in a supportive environment while their parents focus on recovering and rebuilding.

Australian non-profit GIVIT has a list of items needed by charities. Items highlighted in red are for bushfire recipients. To “give” an item, submit a photo of the object and fill out your contact information. “Give” an item here. You can also donate money to GIVIT here.

If you have a spare bed in Australia, open your home to someone who lost their home to the fires on Find A Bed. If you can provide accommodations, fill out this form.

The Victorian Government has partnered with Bendigo Bank and The Salvation Army to establish the Victorian Bushfire Appeal. All donated funds will go directly to communities in need. Donate and find more information here.

Donate money or items to the Australian Red Cross to support evacuation centers and recovery hubs. It has been estimated that the Australian Red Cross has helped more than 18,600 people since July. Donate and see more of their efforts here.

Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal is raising money to distribute as grants to rural and regional communities for disaster recovery projects. The grants could repair infrastructure, provide psychological support to those affected, and more. Donate here.

Advertisement

*If you’re interested in donating to an organization not listed here, check it out on the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profits Commission’s website or on CharityWatch, a US-based charity watchdog.*