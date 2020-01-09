Commuters both north and south of Boston were seeing delays on the MBTA’s commuter rail service Thursday after “mechanical issues" with trains forced the cancellation of a Lowell line train and a Providence line train and delay of a Newburyport line train.

Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the T’s train system, tweeted that it cancelled Lowell line train 302, which had been set to depart at 6:10 a.m., “due to a mechanical issue with the original equipment.” Commuters were urged to take the next train, which was set to depart at 6:35 a.m.

In Rhode Island, Providence line train 808, which was set to leave at 6:35 a.m. from Wickford Junction, never departed. “Providence Line Train 808 (6:35 am from Wickford Junction) is cancelled today due to a mechanical issue,'' Keolis tweeted around 7:30 a.m.