Police have arrested a woman in connection with the death of her 2-year-old toddler late last month in Whitman, according to the Plymouth district attorney’s office.
Whitman police received a 911 call on Dec. 28, shortly after midnight, for an unresponsive girl, later identified as Lyric Farrell, at 863 Washington St., unit No. 3, according to authorities. Her 29-year-old mother, Shaniqua Leonard, is facing a reckless endangerment of a child charge.
Officials responded to the Whitman address and took the girl to Brockton Hospital, according to the district attorney’s office. She was in critical condition when she was later taken via medical helicopter to Children’s Hospital. On Dec. 31, she was taken off life support, officials said.
On Thursday, police obtained an arrest warrant for Leonard. She was arrested Thursday afternoon in Dorchester and was taken to Brockton, where she is slated to be arraigned, according to the district attorney’s office.
A medical examiner performed an autopsy and will determine the manner and cause of the toddler’s death, officials said.
The investigation is ongoing and further testing related to the case is expected.
