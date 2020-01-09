A person was sent to the hospital after being stabbed in Revere early Thursday morning, according to police.
Revere police responded to a residence on Jordan Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. and the victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, police said.
As of 6:30 a.m. no arrests had been made. Police said the incident is under investigation.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.