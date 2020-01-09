A man was injured while clearing mail from a conveyor belt at a US Postal Service facility in South Boston Wednesday night, officials said.
The Boston Fire Department responded to 25 Dorchester Ave. at 11:45 p.m. after receiving a report that someone’s hand was stuck in a conveyor belt, according to fire department spokesman Brian Alkins.
The person was no longer stuck when firefighters arrived at the scene and was transported by Boston EMS, Alkins said.
Steve Doherty, a spokesman for the US Postal Service, said the employee was taken to Tufts Medical Center and has since been released.
“Last Night, just after 11:30, one of our employees suffered an injury while clearing mail from a conveyor belt,” Doherty said in an e-mail. “He was taken to Tufts Medical Center, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and released. We take the health and safety of our employees very seriously and have safety protocols in place to prevent this type of incident. We’re currently investigating to determine the cause of this incident.”
