A man was injured while clearing mail from a conveyor belt at a US Postal Service facility in South Boston Wednesday night, officials said.

The Boston Fire Department responded to 25 Dorchester Ave. at 11:45 p.m. after receiving a report that someone’s hand was stuck in a conveyor belt, according to fire department spokesman Brian Alkins.

The person was no longer stuck when firefighters arrived at the scene and was transported by Boston EMS, Alkins said.