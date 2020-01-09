Senator Edward J. Markey will face off against his two Democratic primary challengers — Representative Joseph P. Kennedy III and labor lawyer Shannon Liss-Riordan — for two more debates ahead of the September primary election, a partnership of media organizations and UMass Boston announced Thursday.

The first debate hosted by the partnership, which includes The Boston Globe, WBUR-FM, WCVB-TV, and the John W. McCormack Graduate School of Policy and Global Studies at UMass Boston, will be held on March 18 in Springfield. The second debate hosted by the partnership will be held in the closing days of the primary race, on Aug. 18, at a Boston-area location yet to be determined. That forum will be the final debate before voters go to the polls on Sept. 1.