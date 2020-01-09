fb-pixel

Six people were displaced after a fire started in the basement of a home in Dorchester, according to Boston fire officials.

The Boston Fire Department tweeted that the fire at 37 Mountain Ave. was reported at about 9 p.m. and caused $125,000 in damage. One firefighter was transported by ⁦Boston EMS, the tweet said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.