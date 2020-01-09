Six people were displaced after a fire started in the basement of a home in Dorchester, according to Boston fire officials.
The Boston Fire Department tweeted that the fire at 37 Mountain Ave. was reported at about 9 p.m. and caused $125,000 in damage. One firefighter was transported by Boston EMS, the tweet said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
At approximately 9:00 PM a fire in the basement of 37 Mountain Av Dorchester. 6 people displaced, damages est. at 125,000. 1 firefighter transported by @BOSTON_EMS . BFD-FIU to investigate cause of fire. pic.twitter.com/ZoIYaAPAaP— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 9, 2020
