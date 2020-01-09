Massachusetts State Police are investigating vandalism and an attempted derailment on the tracks near the Massachusetts Maritime Academy station in Bourne, officials said.
State Police responded to a report of five concrete blocks, some weighing approximately 200 pounds, on the Massachusetts Coastal Railroad tracks around 9 a.m. on Thursday, State Police said. State Police and railroad workers removed the concrete blocks by 9:15 a.m.
The blocks, which are believed to have been placed on the tracks overnight, were not struck by any trains, police said. The investigation is ongoing.
