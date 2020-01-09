The following table shows State Police troopers who made more than $200,000 in 2019. Last year, State Police overtime spending surged to nearly $58 million.

State Police troopers who made more than $200,000 in 2019 Rank Total pay Name Title Base pay Overtime Buyout Detail, other pay 1 $307,862.13 Michael Fiore Sergeant $131,715.78 $161,566.35 $- $14,580.00 2 $304,038.76 Kerry Gilpin Superintendent $218,590.40 $- $84,060.86 $1,387.50 3 $299,296.83 William Cederquist Lieutenant $146,046.44 $30,636.89 $- $122,613.50 4 $297,252.77 Mark Lombardi Lieutenant $146,046.49 $38,885.28 $- $112,321.00 5 $296,732.58 John Ragosa Trooper,1st Class $108,728.43 $152,158.15 $- $35,846.00 6 $293,183.95 Matthew Thielker Trooper,1st Class $113,258.60 $139,030.35 $- $40,895.00 7 $291,285.60 Craig Brabham Trooper,1st Class $114,056.30 $167,425.30 $- $9,804.00 8 $290,346.69 Randall Enos Trooper,1st Class $113,258.58 $119,018.11 $- $58,070.00 9 $285,904.43 Jonathan Swift Sergeant $131,715.78 $142,868.65 $- $11,320.00 10 $283,341.43 Robert Pinto Trooper,1st Class $99,667.63 $75,143.30 $- $108,530.50 11 $283,170.79 Thomas Mccarthy Captain $174,876.09 $29,117.20 $- $79,177.50 12 $281,960.17 Denis Mahoney Sergeant $131,715.75 $66,544.42 $- $83,700.00 13 $281,682.06 Thomas Fitzgerald Lieutenant $152,131.67 $84,135.39 $- $45,415.00 14 $281,077.20 David Debuccia Major $191,531.04 $- $88,158.66 $1,387.50 15 $279,414.01 Brenda Watts Trooper,1st Class $113,258.66 $129,455.35 $- $36,700.00 16 $279,242.41 James Plath Lieutenant $152,131.68 $41,398.23 $- $85,712.50 17 $272,602.05 Paul Minahan Trooper,1st Class $99,667.68 $107,531.37 $- $65,403.00 18 $272,521.99 Pasquale Russolillo Major $178,900.34 $- $92,234.15 $1,387.50 19 $270,371.59 David Burke Lieutenant $152,131.66 $42,402.43 $- $75,837.50 20 $270,369.66 Chi Hang Chan Trooper,1st Class $113,258.66 $110,756.00 $- $46,355.00 21 $269,521.76 Timothy Curtin Lieutenant $152,131.66 $51,385.10 $- $66,005.00 22 $267,612.09 Kevin Tenney Sergeant $126,447.20 $93,568.89 $- $47,596.00 23 $264,630.01 Charles Devin Sergeant $131,715.72 $81,364.29 $- $51,550.00 24 $263,225.36 Jeffrey Bower Lieutenant $128,799.98 $15,621.93 $87,702.20 $31,101.25 25 $260,633.26 Neil Calnan Sergeant $131,715.75 $99,017.51 $- $29,900.00 26 $259,610.58 Brian Gladu Lieutenant $146,046.42 $26,030.66 $- $87,533.50 27 $259,248.34 Michael Lynch Trooper,1st Class $108,728.40 $62,175.94 $- $88,344.00 28 $258,724.27 John Strazzullo Trooper,1st Class $113,258.61 $130,215.66 $- $15,250.00 29 $256,293.08 Jody Greene Sergeant $150,168.63 $64,986.95 $- $41,137.50 30 $255,813.68 John Maguire Sergeant $126,447.25 $111,306.43 $- $18,060.00 31 $253,319.84 Paul Burns Trooper,1st Class $113,258.72 $8,821.12 $- $131,240.00 32 $252,637.74 Glenn Yianacopolus Trooper,1st Class $113,258.61 $84,359.13 $- $55,020.00 33 $251,997.05 John Sylva Sergeant $99,875.51 $103,142.34 $- $48,979.20 34 $251,692.66 Ronald Clapham Trooper,1st Class $113,258.60 $108,814.06 $- $29,620.00 35 $251,674.22 Robert Murphy Detective Lieutenant $156,488.52 $52,854.70 $- $42,331.00 36 $251,608.96 James White Sergeant $131,715.76 $107,193.20 $- $12,700.00 37 $251,436.73 Kevin O'Neil Detective Lieutenant $125,391.61 $40,964.38 $72,893.24 $12,187.50 38 $251,078.31 Darren Specht Trooper,1st Class $108,728.41 $119,953.90 $- $22,396.00 39 $250,826.47 Frank Schifone Lieutenant $152,131.67 $37,994.80 $- $60,700.00 40 $250,328.78 James Higgins Trooper,1st Class $108,728.48 $97,960.80 $- $43,639.50 41 $250,086.87 Paul Mccarthy Lieutenant $152,131.68 $54,855.19 $- $43,100.00 42 $249,644.39 Dante Demarco Sergeant $137,212.34 $105,132.05 $- $7,300.00 43 $249,336.86 Stephen Flaherty Sergeant $131,715.75 $113,571.11 $- $4,050.00 44 $248,699.60 John Tasker Sergeant $126,447.34 $108,656.26 $- $13,596.00 45 $248,641.70 Scott Maguire Trooper,1st Class $113,258.61 $90,695.59 $- $44,687.50 46 $248,391.68 Paul Baker Detective Lieutenant $160,708.13 $30,571.05 $- $57,112.50 47 $248,025.33 Paul Coakley Sergeant $131,715.72 $49,737.11 $- $66,572.50 48 $247,179.08 Paul Chastenay Trooper,1st Class $108,728.45 $91,579.63 $- $46,871.00 49 $247,079.86 Geoffrey Stokes Sergeant $131,160.87 $102,618.99 $- $13,300.00 50 $246,821.15 Adrian Webb-Johnson Sergeant $116,092.66 $99,603.49 $- $31,125.00 51 $246,615.04 Kenneth Heffernan Lieutenant $152,131.72 $79,058.32 $- $15,425.00 52 $246,286.43 Mark Gajewski Trooper,1st Class $113,258.60 $85,807.83 $- $47,220.00 53 $245,845.01 Michael O'Brien Trooper,1st Class $113,258.63 $93,536.38 $- $39,050.00 54 $245,244.70 James Connor Sergeant $131,715.79 $77,828.91 $- $35,700.00 55 $244,713.87 Christopher Dumont Sergeant $116,092.67 $90,646.20 $- $37,975.00 56 $244,420.30 Michael Smith Lieutenant $152,131.67 $60,278.63 $- $32,010.00 57 $244,392.51 Matthew Murphy Detective Lieutenant $163,921.95 $73,583.06 $- $6,887.50 58 $243,921.39 Lisa Butner Detective Lieutenant $152,340.86 $78,280.53 $- $13,300.00 59 $242,940.58 John O'Leary Lieutenant $152,131.67 $82,208.91 $- $8,600.00 60 $242,815.20 Kathleen Sampson Lieutenant $131,652.38 $50,380.81 $11,912.01 $48,870.00 61 $241,770.33 Christopher Dougherty Sergeant $131,160.88 $44,094.45 $- $66,515.00 62 $241,488.46 Christopher Wilcox Detectives Captain $182,158.29 $31,467.67 $- $27,862.50 63 $241,402.84 James Concannon Lieutenant $152,131.69 $19,611.15 $- $69,660.00 64 $241,120.91 Christopher Mason Lieutenant Colonel $234,795.91 $- $- $6,325.00 65 $239,822.32 Shawn Riley Sergeant $115,063.90 $75,501.42 $- $49,257.00 66 $239,225.40 Walter Foley Lieutenant $138,557.13 $77,193.27 $- $23,475.00 67 $239,184.63 Donald Brown Trooper,1st Class $108,728.42 $106,206.21 $- $24,250.00 68 $239,061.36 Robert Blomgren Sergeant $112,971.60 $32,109.86 $52,799.90 $41,180.00 69 $238,600.45 Patrick Foley Sergeant $128,772.46 $88,965.49 $- $20,862.50 70 $238,271.63 Romere Antoine Sergeant $125,313.78 $56,682.85 $- $56,275.00 71 $237,642.09 Mary Mccauley Detective Lieutenant $163,009.12 $70,582.97 $- $4,050.00 72 $236,965.15 Michael Butler Sergeant $131,715.74 $100,549.41 $- $4,700.00 73 $236,673.78 Deborah Ryan Major $155,219.29 $48,266.99 $- $33,187.50 74 $236,449.63 Ziad Kamel Trooper,1st Class $90,139.44 $60,867.69 $- $85,442.50 75 $235,875.39 William Fitzmaurice Sergeant $131,715.77 $81,509.62 $- $22,650.00 76 $235,862.34 James Hanlon Major $171,267.54 $45,232.30 $- $19,362.50 77 $235,859.17 Charles Mcphail Lieutenant $152,131.68 $20,587.49 $- $63,140.00 78 $235,057.05 Robert Bachelder Sergeant $131,715.75 $78,603.80 $- $24,737.50 79 $235,005.32 Mario Millett Lieutenant $152,131.70 $55,368.62 $- $27,505.00 80 $234,722.20 William Scott Sergeant $129,978.73 $96,743.47 $- $8,000.00 81 $234,533.46 Eric Pecjo Trooper,1st Class $108,728.45 $92,210.01 $- $33,595.00 82 $234,218.01 Richard Sementelli Lieutenant $152,131.71 $47,423.80 $- $34,662.50 83 $234,212.29 Robert Whittier Trooper,1st Class $117,788.79 $34,844.50 $- $81,579.00 84 $233,781.53 Sean LeBlanc Trooper,1st Class $113,258.62 $92,867.91 $- $27,655.00 85 $233,110.28 Kevin Emmett Lieutenant $152,131.67 $57,968.61 $- $23,010.00 86 $233,009.95 William Qualls Sergeant $131,715.75 $71,469.20 $- $29,825.00 87 $232,684.81 Joseph Paulo Sergeant $125,313.75 $95,196.06 $- $12,175.00 88 $232,371.89 Kevin Mullen Trooper,1st Class $113,258.61 $102,213.28 $- $16,900.00 89 $232,255.55 Michael Cooney Detective Lieutenant $163,009.11 $16,516.44 $- $52,730.00 90 $231,983.17 Paul Copponi Trooper,1st Class $108,728.39 $75,704.78 $- $47,550.00 91 $231,641.56 Gary Cederquist Sergeant $125,313.73 $5,427.83 $- $100,900.00 92 $231,571.19 Paul Coleman Trooper,1st Class $113,258.62 $80,492.57 $- $37,820.00 93 $231,372.72 Nunzio Orlando Captain $153,881.26 $7,021.46 $- $70,470.00 94 $230,946.78 Robert Ahern Sergeant $115,909.87 $83,448.91 $- $31,588.00 95 $230,660.85 Steven Pacifico Trooper,1st Class $113,258.65 $90,702.20 $- $26,700.00 96 $230,659.14 Matthew Gravini Captain $174,876.02 $29,533.12 $- $26,250.00 97 $229,885.29 Edward Troy Sergeant $126,447.26 $97,242.03 $- $6,196.00 98 $229,660.45 James Crump Sergeant $121,235.62 $84,294.83 $- $24,130.00 99 $229,492.58 Leonard Coppenrath Captain $174,876.00 $35,516.58 $- $19,100.00 100 $229,081.19 Craig McGary Lieutenant $146,046.54 $46,115.15 $- $36,919.50 101 $229,064.28 Lawrence Kiely Lieutenant $135,493.01 $59,800.27 $- $33,771.00 102 $228,983.44 Kenneth Wong Sergeant $131,715.76 $73,567.68 $- $23,700.00 103 $228,739.79 Kevin Murphy Lieutenant $123,832.12 $65,252.67 $- $39,655.00 104 $228,573.81 Ronald Gibbons Lieutenant $152,131.71 $40,744.60 $- $35,697.50 105 $228,463.79 Paul Horgan Sergeant $131,715.75 $74,923.04 $- $21,825.00 106 $228,108.26 David Crowther Trooper,1st Class $113,258.60 $83,759.66 $- $31,090.00 107 $228,070.33 Jay Park Trooper,1st Class $99,667.69 $77,569.64 $- $50,833.00 108 $228,035.02 Michael Murphy Sergeant $119,858.18 $103,226.84 $- $4,950.00 109 $227,793.42 Michael George Sergeant $118,098.57 $56,696.35 $- $52,998.50 110 $227,652.01 Jonathan Bates Sergeant $131,715.74 $81,073.77 $- $14,862.50 111 $227,454.80 Steven Lopes Sergeant $126,447.18 $94,661.62 $- $6,346.00 112 $227,217.91 Dennis Hogan Trooper,1st Class $113,258.60 $87,019.31 $- $26,940.00 113 $227,163.58 Christopher Boyle Lieutenant $132,769.60 $19,056.48 $- $75,337.50 114 $226,677.99 Walter Hanley Lieutenant $152,131.67 $50,771.32 $- $23,775.00 115 $226,606.86 Steven Bennett Detective Lieutenant $114,380.69 $24,065.08 $78,643.59 $9,517.50 116 $225,391.21 Paul Bulman Captain $163,921.95 $46,569.26 $- $14,900.00 117 $224,481.71 Martin Conley Lieutenant $152,131.69 $41,640.02 $- $30,710.00 118 $224,433.44 Kevin Shea Sergeant $123,304.42 $81,154.02 $- $19,975.00 119 $224,370.66 George Katsarakes Trooper,1st Class $113,258.62 $92,749.54 $- $18,362.50 120 $224,066.02 Michael Ahern Lieutenant $152,131.71 $37,604.31 $- $34,330.00 121 $223,884.40 Scott Flaherty Sergeant $120,477.89 $64,006.51 $- $39,400.00 122 $223,579.31 Timothy Babbin Lieutenant $152,131.70 $67,397.61 $- $4,050.00 123 $223,444.32 Daniel Griffin Lieutenant $152,131.72 $55,885.10 $- $15,427.50 124 $223,375.13 Richard Hunter Lieutenant $152,131.70 $44,105.93 $- $27,137.50 125 $223,280.29 Steven Godfrey Sergeant $126,477.59 $14,506.10 $- $82,296.60 126 $222,390.87 Kevin Baker Sergeant $126,239.34 $80,901.53 $- $15,250.00 127 $221,897.56 Brandon Arakelian Sergeant $131,715.76 $83,531.80 $- $6,650.00 128 $221,824.10 Stephen Belanger Trooper,1st Class $113,258.57 $77,103.03 $- $31,462.50 129 $221,654.02 Edward Treseler Sergeant $131,715.75 $83,563.27 $- $6,375.00 130 $221,629.45 Gregg Desfosses Trooper,1st Class $113,258.62 $89,660.83 $- $18,710.00 131 $221,588.33 David Fladger Trooper,1st Class $113,258.67 $77,429.66 $- $30,900.00 132 $221,545.46 Peter Sennott Sergeant $131,715.75 $66,892.21 $- $22,937.50 133 $221,236.20 Nicholas Fiore Trooper,1st Class $113,258.61 $48,752.59 $- $59,225.00 134 $221,204.41 Timothy Dowd Lieutenant $140,429.24 $9,962.34 $27,175.33 $43,637.50 135 $221,165.70 Gerald Donovan Trooper,1st Class $108,728.38 $92,241.32 $- $20,196.00 136 $220,945.55 Charles Nolan Lieutenant $152,131.74 $45,988.81 $- $22,825.00 137 $220,893.48 Kenneth Carroll Trooper,1st Class $108,728.47 $83,158.01 $- $29,007.00 138 $220,189.02 Carmelo Ayuso Lieutenant $152,131.69 $63,157.33 $- $4,900.00 139 $220,020.75 Brian Garrant Trooper,1st Class $108,728.39 $86,917.36 $- $24,375.00 140 $219,846.01 Michael Harney Sergeant $95,886.57 $82,709.44 $- $41,250.00 141 $219,439.89 Michael Michno Captain $167,880.99 $23,971.40 $- $27,587.50 142 $219,065.53 Stephen Mills Lieutenant $152,131.64 $22,093.89 $- $44,840.00 143 $218,697.19 Robert Favuzza Lieutenant Colonel $217,247.19 $- $- $1,450.00 144 $218,697.18 Dermot Quinn Lieutenant Colonel $217,247.18 $- $- $1,450.00 145 $218,670.94 Mark Frenzo Lieutenant $160,708.14 $48,612.80 $- $9,350.00 146 $218,626.31 Kevin Shea Detective Lieutenant $163,009.07 $40,367.24 $- $15,250.00 147 $218,323.05 Steven Racki Lieutenant $130,164.75 $84,420.30 $- $3,738.00 148 $218,251.66 John Reilly Sergeant $108,917.63 $37,519.99 $64,394.04 $7,420.00 149 $218,197.21 Stephen Gawron Detectives Captain $187,799.41 $12,885.30 $- $17,512.50 150 $218,192.29 Robert Ahearn Trooper,1st Class $108,728.46 $79,827.83 $- $29,636.00 151 $218,122.74 Lisa Buckley Detective Lieutenant $163,009.07 $35,888.67 $- $19,225.00 152 $218,024.17 Michael Wheaton Detective Lieutenant $163,009.09 $35,090.08 $- $19,925.00 153 $217,877.75 Matthew Aumais Detective Lieutenant $163,009.11 $48,218.64 $- $6,650.00 154 $217,869.91 Philip Dowd Lieutenant Colonel $216,419.91 $- $- $1,450.00 155 $217,815.13 Brian Brooks Lieutenant $152,131.71 $58,833.42 $- $6,850.00 156 $217,532.78 Bruce O'Rourke Lieutenant $150,168.60 $40,854.18 $- $26,510.00 157 $217,465.97 Richard Warmington Deputy Superintendent $216,015.97 $- $- $1,450.00 158 $217,234.43 James Gamari Sergeant $131,715.76 $48,043.67 $- $37,475.00 159 $217,115.37 John Rota Sergeant $152,131.66 $42,318.71 $- $22,665.00 160 $216,960.61 Nicolo Falco Trooper,1st Class $113,258.62 $73,466.99 $- $30,235.00 161 $216,670.70 Joseph Stanford Trooper,1st Class $108,728.42 $74,842.28 $- $33,100.00 162 $216,567.09 Kevin Halle Lieutenant $154,432.66 $58,084.43 $- $4,050.00 163 $216,539.93 Robert Callahan Trooper,1st Class $114,911.82 $91,428.11 $- $10,200.00 164 $216,330.77 Scott Kearns Trooper,1st Class $113,258.60 $79,592.17 $- $23,480.00 165 $216,112.57 Michael Sullivan Trooper,1st Class $113,258.61 $76,366.46 $- $26,487.50 166 $216,110.45 Pedro Monteiro Trooper,1st Class $108,728.38 $32,886.07 $- $74,496.00 167 $215,994.73 Kevin O'Neill Sergeant $116,386.19 $71,412.54 $- $28,196.00 168 $215,870.94 Steven Valair Trooper,1st Class $90,139.44 $61,274.00 $- $64,457.50 169 $215,815.62 Donald Bossi Sergeant $131,715.74 $60,974.88 $- $23,125.00 170 $215,812.47 Craig Boudreau Sergeant $139,960.62 $68,681.85 $- $7,170.00 171 $215,799.65 Robert Duprey Sergeant $143,017.29 $59,732.36 $- $13,050.00 172 $215,644.81 Brian Eng Captain $153,881.23 $40,626.08 $- $21,137.50 173 $215,314.51 Edward Blackwell Lieutenant $131,241.83 $40,882.68 $- $43,190.00 174 $215,297.64 Michael McCarthy Sergeant $131,715.75 $29,176.89 $- $54,405.00 175 $215,099.54 Brian Berry Trooper,1st Class $90,606.89 $58,987.65 $- $65,505.00 176 $215,002.20 Daniel Clemens Trooper,1st Class $119,571.25 $91,380.95 $- $4,050.00 177 $214,813.70 Casille Fonseca Trooper,1st Class $99,486.56 $57,752.14 $- $57,575.00 178 $214,750.24 Brian Connors Detective Lieutenant $156,488.55 $45,115.69 $- $13,146.00 179 $214,419.84 Kenneth Halloran Detective Lieutenant $163,009.13 $49,960.71 $- $1,450.00 180 $214,209.92 Scott Holland Lieutenant $148,054.54 $19,276.88 $- $46,878.50 181 $213,971.87 Lawrence Richardson Trooper,1st Class $108,728.41 $98,801.46 $- $6,442.00 182 $213,536.37 Matthew Covino Trooper,1st Class $113,258.63 $83,067.74 $- $17,210.00 183 $213,447.79 Steven McCarthy Captain $185,363.86 $24,533.93 $- $3,550.00 184 $213,395.42 Dennis Brooks Lieutenant $152,131.66 $46,363.76 $- $14,900.00 185 $213,354.80 Kevin Scaplen Captain $174,876.07 $34,428.73 $- $4,050.00 186 $213,230.53 Richard Ridlon Lieutenant $152,131.69 $51,998.84 $- $9,100.00 187 $213,176.44 Brian Simpkins Trooper,1st Class $108,728.39 $51,414.55 $- $53,033.50 188 $212,956.51 Dean Clement Sergeant $131,715.74 $40,290.77 $- $40,950.00 189 $212,922.17 John Barrett Sergeant $132,500.97 $68,121.20 $- $12,300.00 190 $212,912.63 James O'Leary Captain $174,876.01 $19,736.62 $- $18,300.00 191 $212,778.78 Brian Moran Captain $174,876.06 $33,852.72 $- $4,050.00 192 $212,572.52 Michael Cashman Sergeant $121,235.57 $52,826.95 $- $38,510.00 193 $212,417.04 Neal Noonan Lieutenant $137,097.21 $59,369.83 $- $15,950.00 194 $212,142.82 Brian Frechette Trooper,1st Class $113,258.62 $68,846.70 $- $30,037.50 195 $212,082.67 Steven Connolly Lieutenant $122,617.66 $63,087.51 $- $26,377.50 196 $212,064.62 Timothy Macdougall Sergeant $126,447.31 $70,285.31 $- $15,332.00 197 $211,961.90 Kevin Bibeau Lieutenant $120,535.13 $24,492.99 $54,683.78 $12,250.00 198 $211,907.08 David Douthwright Sergeant $136,819.70 $30,411.13 $- $44,676.25 199 $211,613.29 Eric Papkee Trooper,1st Class $99,667.67 $83,157.62 $- $28,788.00 200 $211,577.25 Michael Rafferty Sergeant $126,447.28 $51,429.97 $- $33,700.00 201 $211,525.31 Edward Roach Trooper,1st Class $113,258.64 $77,866.67 $- $20,400.00 202 $211,447.57 Marion Fletcher Lieutenant $152,131.67 $56,015.90 $- $3,300.00 203 $211,406.65 Michael Lyver Detectives Captain $188,882.86 $18,673.79 $- $3,850.00 204 $211,298.63 Richard Huber Lieutenant $146,046.51 $38,421.12 $- $26,831.00 205 $211,247.46 Lionel Davis Trooper,1st Class $113,258.63 $70,568.83 $- $27,420.00 206 $211,239.70 Sean Newman Lieutenant $131,471.37 $61,230.83 $- $18,537.50 207 $210,877.99 Robert Malloy Sergeant $129,375.60 $77,802.39 $- $3,700.00 208 $210,618.50 Jeffrey Cahill Detective Lieutenant $171,909.36 $31,134.14 $- $7,575.00 209 $210,548.69 Michael Guerriero Sergeant $114,911.89 $58,589.30 $- $37,047.50 210 $210,407.12 Sean Hodgdon Lieutenant $121,705.24 $31,289.38 $- $57,412.50 211 $210,344.56 Robert Schumaker Lieutenant $152,131.71 $46,475.35 $- $11,737.50 212 $210,146.27 Christopher Foglietta Sergeant $131,715.75 $33,340.52 $- $45,090.00 213 $210,114.29 Michael Chavis Sergeant $126,447.20 $66,567.09 $- $17,100.00 214 $210,043.68 James Bruce Sergeant $115,909.85 $90,395.83 $- $3,738.00 215 $209,974.08 Brian Anderson Lieutenant $152,131.71 $50,492.37 $- $7,350.00 216 $209,814.94 Steven Mcdonald Detective Lieutenant $163,009.10 $42,755.84 $- $4,050.00 217 $209,765.26 Erik Telford Lieutenant $128,442.06 $74,673.20 $- $6,650.00 218 $209,729.52 Jamie Vitale Trooper,1st Class $108,728.40 $74,555.12 $- $26,446.00 219 $209,493.42 Theodore Tudryn Trooper,1st Class $108,728.40 $78,873.02 $- $21,892.00 220 $209,460.74 Jeffrey Gendreau Trooper,1st Class $99,667.63 $63,085.11 $- $46,708.00 221 $209,290.05 Michael Perry Trooper,1st Class $113,258.64 $59,781.41 $- $36,250.00 222 $209,073.81 Robert McCarthy Trooper,1st Class $113,258.61 $67,927.70 $- $27,887.50 223 $209,051.31 Thomas Canning Trooper,1st Class $108,728.40 $17,926.91 $- $82,396.00 224 $208,999.06 Mark Kiley Lieutenant $152,131.68 $43,629.88 $- $13,237.50 225 $208,887.48 Ronald Ramos Trooper,1st Class $113,258.59 $81,128.89 $- $14,500.00 226 $208,795.15 Robert Gallant Trooper,1st Class $108,728.41 $72,414.74 $- $27,652.00 227 $208,786.76 Alan Hunte Detective Lieutenant $163,009.13 $12,540.13 $- $33,237.50 228 $208,673.33 Michael Hill Detective Lieutenant $156,739.35 $26,896.48 $- $25,037.50 229 $208,620.67 John Mawn Detective Lieutenant $163,009.14 $41,561.53 $- $4,050.00 230 $208,503.02 Joseph Ross Sergeant $126,447.24 $78,109.78 $- $3,946.00 231 $208,486.26 James Talbot Trooper,1st Class $113,258.62 $58,987.64 $- $36,240.00 232 $208,364.54 James Murphy Lieutenant $152,131.64 $18,857.90 $- $37,375.00 233 $208,288.54 Daniel O'Sullivan Lieutenant $146,046.40 $3,213.64 $- $59,028.50 234 $208,194.29 Davidson Lamarre Trooper,1st Class $108,728.42 $84,525.87 $- $14,940.00 235 $208,081.76 Bruce Adams Trooper,1st Class $107,055.65 $62,483.51 $- $38,542.60 236 $208,046.35 Paul Conneely Trooper,1st Class $108,728.41 $94,001.94 $- $5,316.00 237 $207,808.48 Gary Berlo Sergeant $126,447.25 $24,685.23 $- $56,676.00 238 $207,611.96 John Nunes Lieutenant $152,131.70 $34,942.76 $- $20,537.50 239 $207,572.84 Michael Fitzgerald Lieutenant $133,875.81 $16,374.03 $- $57,323.00 240 $207,530.72 Kevin Connolly Lieutenant $139,980.46 $42,312.76 $- $25,237.50 241 $207,157.07 Robert Moore Trooper,1st Class $108,728.40 $73,632.67 $- $24,796.00 242 $206,818.46 Arthur Somerville Detective Lieutenant $152,968.43 $39,962.53 $- $13,887.50 243 $206,808.93 James Bazzinotti Lieutenant $146,046.48 $43,866.45 $- $16,896.00 244 $206,563.06 Thomas Ryan Lieutenant $152,131.70 $49,181.36 $- $5,250.00 245 $206,489.60 John Conroy Lieutenant $152,131.67 $25,720.43 $- $28,637.50 246 $206,316.94 Thomas Bakey Sergeant $137,212.35 $37,632.09 $- $31,472.50 247 $206,209.57 Paul Dunderdale Trooper,1st Class $113,258.64 $68,213.43 $- $24,737.50 248 $206,167.70 Robert Dateo Sergeant $129,375.62 $72,292.08 $- $4,500.00 249 $206,060.56 Anthony Pereira Trooper $84,693.37 $11,812.19 $- $109,555.00 250 $205,906.19 Carlo Mastromattei Trooper,1st Class $90,606.89 $20,119.30 $- $95,180.00 251 $205,883.05 Mark Zych Trooper,1st Class $113,258.66 $8,249.39 $- $84,375.00 252 $205,783.76 Orlando Tirella Sergeant $111,449.06 $72,608.70 $- $21,726.00 253 $205,673.52 Paul Weinschenk Lieutenant $152,131.68 $16,066.84 $- $37,475.00 254 $205,644.60 Paul Belanger Sergeant $131,715.77 $20,531.33 $- $53,397.50 255 $205,629.94 Glenn Cote Trooper,1st Class $113,258.61 $47,958.83 $- $44,412.50 256 $205,534.80 James Foley Sergeant $95,886.55 $28,508.25 $- $81,140.00 257 $205,388.83 Walter Baptiste Trooper,1st Class $99,667.67 $66,173.16 $- $39,548.00 258 $205,349.09 Gary Fitzgerald Lieutenant $152,131.71 $32,192.38 $- $21,025.00 259 $205,130.14 John Costa Sergeant $139,960.66 $57,719.48 $- $7,450.00 260 $205,066.13 Timothy Foley Trooper,1st Class $108,728.42 $13,074.21 $- $83,263.50 261 $204,835.93 Timothy Burns Trooper,1st Class $108,257.94 $41,528.79 $- $55,049.20 262 $204,693.71 Mary Sennott Detective Lieutenant $163,009.10 $34,634.61 $- $7,050.00 263 $204,598.33 Emir Saric Trooper,1st Class $84,693.37 $12,322.46 $- $107,582.50 264 $204,545.96 Timothy Leeman Trooper,1st Class $108,728.42 $73,027.54 $- $22,790.00 265 $204,477.13 Scott McGrath Lieutenant $152,131.69 $41,732.94 $- $10,612.50 266 $204,442.09 Anthony Alestock Trooper,1st Class $108,728.36 $27,792.73 $- $67,921.00 267 $204,194.33 Christopher Hession Trooper,1st Class $108,728.44 $82,173.89 $- $13,292.00 268 $204,124.47 Matthew Quinn Sergeant $127,445.60 $72,628.87 $- $4,050.00 269 $204,016.31 Michael Scanlan Lieutenant $146,046.39 $27,583.92 $- $30,386.00 270 $203,676.38 Andrew Graham Sergeant $121,579.88 $36,909.00 $- $45,187.50 271 $203,652.29 Joseph Souretis Trooper,1st Class $108,728.43 $27,423.86 $- $67,500.00 272 $203,556.56 Robert Dziedzic Trooper,1st Class $99,667.66 $50,300.90 $- $53,588.00 273 $203,553.51 Joseph King Detectives Captain $199,229.67 $823.84 $- $3,500.00 274 $203,430.74 Michael Riley Lieutenant $132,540.06 $21,403.18 $- $49,487.50 275 $203,384.35 Gregg Nadeau Sergeant $131,715.75 $65,018.60 $- $6,650.00 276 $203,380.47 James Frohock Trooper,1st Class $108,728.47 $67,256.00 $- $27,396.00 277 $203,334.07 Michael Habel Major $201,884.07 $- $- $1,450.00 278 $203,334.06 Deborah Rebeiro Major $201,884.06 $- $- $1,450.00 279 $203,334.04 Richard Range Major $201,884.04 $- $- $1,450.00 280 $203,106.93 Thomas Minghella Sergeant $131,715.71 $12,156.22 $- $59,235.00 281 $203,046.64 John Shea Sergeant $136,984.35 $62,658.29 $- $3,404.00 282 $202,970.54 Brian Berkel Detective Lieutenant $156,488.55 $42,535.99 $- $3,946.00 283 $202,957.82 David Gallagher Captain $174,876.01 $22,781.81 $- $5,300.00 284 $202,835.17 Robert Canale Trooper,1st Class $108,728.39 $33,570.78 $- $60,536.00 285 $202,667.34 Steven Fennessy Major $201,017.34 $- $- $1,650.00 286 $202,656.78 Joseph Masterson Sergeant $131,715.75 $40,101.03 $- $30,840.00 287 $202,640.65 Shawn Murphy Trooper,1st Class $113,258.62 $70,852.03 $- $18,530.00 288 $202,594.55 Thomas Majenski Major $201,144.55 $- $- $1,450.00 289 $202,537.56 Gregory Spahl Trooper,1st Class $113,258.63 $44,491.43 $- $44,787.50 290 $202,438.88 Richard Ball Major $203,420.34 $(31.46) $- $(950.00) 291 $202,426.69 Sean Durant Sergeant $114,056.32 $75,198.37 $- $13,172.00 292 $202,322.40 Christopher Buckley Trooper,1st Class $108,728.40 $66,374.00 $- $27,220.00 293 $202,228.27 Michael Banks Sergeant $139,261.01 $36,577.26 $- $26,390.00 294 $202,219.55 Brian Watson Major $201,144.55 $- $- $1,075.00 295 $202,032.81 Gerald Shea Sergeant $109,408.62 $75,228.19 $- $17,396.00 296 $201,998.41 Patrick Haynes Trooper,1st Class $113,258.60 $75,739.81 $- $13,000.00 297 $201,944.97 Elvin Morales Trooper,1st Class $113,258.61 $70,736.36 $- $17,950.00 298 $201,928.27 Jeffrey McDonald Lieutenant $146,046.48 $14,481.79 $- $41,400.00 299 $201,924.78 Daniel Jones Trooper,1st Class $113,258.59 $66,716.19 $- $21,950.00 300 $201,913.44 David Nieves Sergeant $131,715.77 $17,822.67 $- $52,375.00 301 $201,802.27 Kevin O'Toole Sergeant $123,254.28 $38,710.49 $- $39,837.50 302 $201,741.20 Mark Cyr Sergeant $144,509.76 $54,706.44 $- $2,525.00 303 $201,670.19 Thomas Zona Major $200,220.19 $- $- $1,450.00 304 $201,670.18 Charles Atchison Major $200,220.18 $- $- $1,450.00 305 $201,595.99 Loming Chan Trooper,1st Class $108,728.47 $60,759.02 $- $32,108.50 306 $201,562.04 David Cahill Detective Lieutenant $163,009.09 $21,377.95 $- $17,175.00 307 $201,506.61 George Hamilton Sergeant $131,715.73 $21,890.88 $- $47,900.00 308 $201,479.21 Joseph Gray Trooper,1st Class $113,258.61 $76,993.10 $- $11,227.50 309 $201,463.59 Thomas Fritz Sergeant $110,315.46 $57,717.13 $- $33,431.00 310 $201,380.38 James Martin Trooper,1st Class $113,258.61 $72,021.77 $- $16,100.00 311 $201,353.71 Glenn Witaszek Trooper,1st Class $113,258.61 $71,395.10 $- $16,700.00 312 $201,322.23 Sean Milovanovic Trooper,1st Class $90,139.45 $12,470.28 $- $98,712.50 313 $201,289.99 David Sawyer Trooper,1st Class $113,258.62 $66,131.37 $- $21,900.00 314 $201,284.71 Jeremiah Donovan Sergeant $116,092.68 $62,829.53 $- $22,362.50 315 $201,216.95 Paul Magee Detective Lieutenant $119,122.04 $3,045.46 $59,236.95 $19,812.50 316 $201,148.43 James Lee Trooper,1st Class $113,258.63 $31,527.30 $- $56,362.50 317 $200,941.64 Michael Connolly Lieutenant $146,046.48 $37,249.66 $- $17,645.50 318 $200,886.20 Gregory Keane Sergeant $122,153.86 $48,904.84 $- $29,827.50 319 $200,702.57 Danab Shea Trooper,1st Class $108,728.42 $48,968.15 $- $43,006.00 320 $200,646.74 Ryan Resmini Trooper,1st Class $90,139.48 $15,657.26 $- $94,850.00 321 $200,584.49 Kenneth Braley Trooper,1st Class $90,606.88 $5,447.61 $- $104,530.00 322 $200,358.31 Daniel Purtell Trooper,1st Class $113,258.60 $44,449.71 $- $42,650.00 323 $200,332.43 William Gonsalves Lieutenant $146,046.48 $31,385.95 $- $22,900.00 324 $200,253.97 David Oxner Trooper,1st Class $108,728.45 $80,049.52 $- $11,476.00 325 $200,011.61 Daniel Tucker Sergeant $134,424.98 $42,940.63 $- $22,646.00 SOURCE : Office of the Comptroller