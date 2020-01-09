The following table shows State Police troopers who made more than $200,000 in 2019. Last year, State Police overtime spending surged to nearly $58 million.
|Rank
|Total pay
|Name
|Title
|Base pay
|Overtime
|Buyout
|Detail, other pay
|1
|$307,862.13
|Michael Fiore
|Sergeant
|$131,715.78
|$161,566.35
|$-
|$14,580.00
|2
|$304,038.76
|Kerry Gilpin
|Superintendent
|$218,590.40
|$-
|$84,060.86
|$1,387.50
|3
|$299,296.83
|William Cederquist
|Lieutenant
|$146,046.44
|$30,636.89
|$-
|$122,613.50
|4
|$297,252.77
|Mark Lombardi
|Lieutenant
|$146,046.49
|$38,885.28
|$-
|$112,321.00
|5
|$296,732.58
|John Ragosa
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.43
|$152,158.15
|$-
|$35,846.00
|6
|$293,183.95
|Matthew Thielker
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.60
|$139,030.35
|$-
|$40,895.00
|7
|$291,285.60
|Craig Brabham
|Trooper,1st Class
|$114,056.30
|$167,425.30
|$-
|$9,804.00
|8
|$290,346.69
|Randall Enos
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.58
|$119,018.11
|$-
|$58,070.00
|9
|$285,904.43
|Jonathan Swift
|Sergeant
|$131,715.78
|$142,868.65
|$-
|$11,320.00
|10
|$283,341.43
|Robert Pinto
|Trooper,1st Class
|$99,667.63
|$75,143.30
|$-
|$108,530.50
|11
|$283,170.79
|Thomas Mccarthy
|Captain
|$174,876.09
|$29,117.20
|$-
|$79,177.50
|12
|$281,960.17
|Denis Mahoney
|Sergeant
|$131,715.75
|$66,544.42
|$-
|$83,700.00
|13
|$281,682.06
|Thomas Fitzgerald
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.67
|$84,135.39
|$-
|$45,415.00
|14
|$281,077.20
|David Debuccia
|Major
|$191,531.04
|$-
|$88,158.66
|$1,387.50
|15
|$279,414.01
|Brenda Watts
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.66
|$129,455.35
|$-
|$36,700.00
|16
|$279,242.41
|James Plath
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.68
|$41,398.23
|$-
|$85,712.50
|17
|$272,602.05
|Paul Minahan
|Trooper,1st Class
|$99,667.68
|$107,531.37
|$-
|$65,403.00
|18
|$272,521.99
|Pasquale Russolillo
|Major
|$178,900.34
|$-
|$92,234.15
|$1,387.50
|19
|$270,371.59
|David Burke
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.66
|$42,402.43
|$-
|$75,837.50
|20
|$270,369.66
|Chi Hang Chan
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.66
|$110,756.00
|$-
|$46,355.00
|21
|$269,521.76
|Timothy Curtin
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.66
|$51,385.10
|$-
|$66,005.00
|22
|$267,612.09
|Kevin Tenney
|Sergeant
|$126,447.20
|$93,568.89
|$-
|$47,596.00
|23
|$264,630.01
|Charles Devin
|Sergeant
|$131,715.72
|$81,364.29
|$-
|$51,550.00
|24
|$263,225.36
|Jeffrey Bower
|Lieutenant
|$128,799.98
|$15,621.93
|$87,702.20
|$31,101.25
|25
|$260,633.26
|Neil Calnan
|Sergeant
|$131,715.75
|$99,017.51
|$-
|$29,900.00
|26
|$259,610.58
|Brian Gladu
|Lieutenant
|$146,046.42
|$26,030.66
|$-
|$87,533.50
|27
|$259,248.34
|Michael Lynch
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.40
|$62,175.94
|$-
|$88,344.00
|28
|$258,724.27
|John Strazzullo
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.61
|$130,215.66
|$-
|$15,250.00
|29
|$256,293.08
|Jody Greene
|Sergeant
|$150,168.63
|$64,986.95
|$-
|$41,137.50
|30
|$255,813.68
|John Maguire
|Sergeant
|$126,447.25
|$111,306.43
|$-
|$18,060.00
|31
|$253,319.84
|Paul Burns
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.72
|$8,821.12
|$-
|$131,240.00
|32
|$252,637.74
|Glenn Yianacopolus
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.61
|$84,359.13
|$-
|$55,020.00
|33
|$251,997.05
|John Sylva
|Sergeant
|$99,875.51
|$103,142.34
|$-
|$48,979.20
|34
|$251,692.66
|Ronald Clapham
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.60
|$108,814.06
|$-
|$29,620.00
|35
|$251,674.22
|Robert Murphy
|Detective Lieutenant
|$156,488.52
|$52,854.70
|$-
|$42,331.00
|36
|$251,608.96
|James White
|Sergeant
|$131,715.76
|$107,193.20
|$-
|$12,700.00
|37
|$251,436.73
|Kevin O'Neil
|Detective Lieutenant
|$125,391.61
|$40,964.38
|$72,893.24
|$12,187.50
|38
|$251,078.31
|Darren Specht
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.41
|$119,953.90
|$-
|$22,396.00
|39
|$250,826.47
|Frank Schifone
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.67
|$37,994.80
|$-
|$60,700.00
|40
|$250,328.78
|James Higgins
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.48
|$97,960.80
|$-
|$43,639.50
|41
|$250,086.87
|Paul Mccarthy
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.68
|$54,855.19
|$-
|$43,100.00
|42
|$249,644.39
|Dante Demarco
|Sergeant
|$137,212.34
|$105,132.05
|$-
|$7,300.00
|43
|$249,336.86
|Stephen Flaherty
|Sergeant
|$131,715.75
|$113,571.11
|$-
|$4,050.00
|44
|$248,699.60
|John Tasker
|Sergeant
|$126,447.34
|$108,656.26
|$-
|$13,596.00
|45
|$248,641.70
|Scott Maguire
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.61
|$90,695.59
|$-
|$44,687.50
|46
|$248,391.68
|Paul Baker
|Detective Lieutenant
|$160,708.13
|$30,571.05
|$-
|$57,112.50
|47
|$248,025.33
|Paul Coakley
|Sergeant
|$131,715.72
|$49,737.11
|$-
|$66,572.50
|48
|$247,179.08
|Paul Chastenay
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.45
|$91,579.63
|$-
|$46,871.00
|49
|$247,079.86
|Geoffrey Stokes
|Sergeant
|$131,160.87
|$102,618.99
|$-
|$13,300.00
|50
|$246,821.15
|Adrian Webb-Johnson
|Sergeant
|$116,092.66
|$99,603.49
|$-
|$31,125.00
|51
|$246,615.04
|Kenneth Heffernan
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.72
|$79,058.32
|$-
|$15,425.00
|52
|$246,286.43
|Mark Gajewski
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.60
|$85,807.83
|$-
|$47,220.00
|53
|$245,845.01
|Michael O'Brien
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.63
|$93,536.38
|$-
|$39,050.00
|54
|$245,244.70
|James Connor
|Sergeant
|$131,715.79
|$77,828.91
|$-
|$35,700.00
|55
|$244,713.87
|Christopher Dumont
|Sergeant
|$116,092.67
|$90,646.20
|$-
|$37,975.00
|56
|$244,420.30
|Michael Smith
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.67
|$60,278.63
|$-
|$32,010.00
|57
|$244,392.51
|Matthew Murphy
|Detective Lieutenant
|$163,921.95
|$73,583.06
|$-
|$6,887.50
|58
|$243,921.39
|Lisa Butner
|Detective Lieutenant
|$152,340.86
|$78,280.53
|$-
|$13,300.00
|59
|$242,940.58
|John O'Leary
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.67
|$82,208.91
|$-
|$8,600.00
|60
|$242,815.20
|Kathleen Sampson
|Lieutenant
|$131,652.38
|$50,380.81
|$11,912.01
|$48,870.00
|61
|$241,770.33
|Christopher Dougherty
|Sergeant
|$131,160.88
|$44,094.45
|$-
|$66,515.00
|62
|$241,488.46
|Christopher Wilcox
|Detectives Captain
|$182,158.29
|$31,467.67
|$-
|$27,862.50
|63
|$241,402.84
|James Concannon
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.69
|$19,611.15
|$-
|$69,660.00
|64
|$241,120.91
|Christopher Mason
|Lieutenant Colonel
|$234,795.91
|$-
|$-
|$6,325.00
|65
|$239,822.32
|Shawn Riley
|Sergeant
|$115,063.90
|$75,501.42
|$-
|$49,257.00
|66
|$239,225.40
|Walter Foley
|Lieutenant
|$138,557.13
|$77,193.27
|$-
|$23,475.00
|67
|$239,184.63
|Donald Brown
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.42
|$106,206.21
|$-
|$24,250.00
|68
|$239,061.36
|Robert Blomgren
|Sergeant
|$112,971.60
|$32,109.86
|$52,799.90
|$41,180.00
|69
|$238,600.45
|Patrick Foley
|Sergeant
|$128,772.46
|$88,965.49
|$-
|$20,862.50
|70
|$238,271.63
|Romere Antoine
|Sergeant
|$125,313.78
|$56,682.85
|$-
|$56,275.00
|71
|$237,642.09
|Mary Mccauley
|Detective Lieutenant
|$163,009.12
|$70,582.97
|$-
|$4,050.00
|72
|$236,965.15
|Michael Butler
|Sergeant
|$131,715.74
|$100,549.41
|$-
|$4,700.00
|73
|$236,673.78
|Deborah Ryan
|Major
|$155,219.29
|$48,266.99
|$-
|$33,187.50
|74
|$236,449.63
|Ziad Kamel
|Trooper,1st Class
|$90,139.44
|$60,867.69
|$-
|$85,442.50
|75
|$235,875.39
|William Fitzmaurice
|Sergeant
|$131,715.77
|$81,509.62
|$-
|$22,650.00
|76
|$235,862.34
|James Hanlon
|Major
|$171,267.54
|$45,232.30
|$-
|$19,362.50
|77
|$235,859.17
|Charles Mcphail
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.68
|$20,587.49
|$-
|$63,140.00
|78
|$235,057.05
|Robert Bachelder
|Sergeant
|$131,715.75
|$78,603.80
|$-
|$24,737.50
|79
|$235,005.32
|Mario Millett
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.70
|$55,368.62
|$-
|$27,505.00
|80
|$234,722.20
|William Scott
|Sergeant
|$129,978.73
|$96,743.47
|$-
|$8,000.00
|81
|$234,533.46
|Eric Pecjo
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.45
|$92,210.01
|$-
|$33,595.00
|82
|$234,218.01
|Richard Sementelli
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.71
|$47,423.80
|$-
|$34,662.50
|83
|$234,212.29
|Robert Whittier
|Trooper,1st Class
|$117,788.79
|$34,844.50
|$-
|$81,579.00
|84
|$233,781.53
|Sean LeBlanc
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.62
|$92,867.91
|$-
|$27,655.00
|85
|$233,110.28
|Kevin Emmett
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.67
|$57,968.61
|$-
|$23,010.00
|86
|$233,009.95
|William Qualls
|Sergeant
|$131,715.75
|$71,469.20
|$-
|$29,825.00
|87
|$232,684.81
|Joseph Paulo
|Sergeant
|$125,313.75
|$95,196.06
|$-
|$12,175.00
|88
|$232,371.89
|Kevin Mullen
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.61
|$102,213.28
|$-
|$16,900.00
|89
|$232,255.55
|Michael Cooney
|Detective Lieutenant
|$163,009.11
|$16,516.44
|$-
|$52,730.00
|90
|$231,983.17
|Paul Copponi
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.39
|$75,704.78
|$-
|$47,550.00
|91
|$231,641.56
|Gary Cederquist
|Sergeant
|$125,313.73
|$5,427.83
|$-
|$100,900.00
|92
|$231,571.19
|Paul Coleman
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.62
|$80,492.57
|$-
|$37,820.00
|93
|$231,372.72
|Nunzio Orlando
|Captain
|$153,881.26
|$7,021.46
|$-
|$70,470.00
|94
|$230,946.78
|Robert Ahern
|Sergeant
|$115,909.87
|$83,448.91
|$-
|$31,588.00
|95
|$230,660.85
|Steven Pacifico
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.65
|$90,702.20
|$-
|$26,700.00
|96
|$230,659.14
|Matthew Gravini
|Captain
|$174,876.02
|$29,533.12
|$-
|$26,250.00
|97
|$229,885.29
|Edward Troy
|Sergeant
|$126,447.26
|$97,242.03
|$-
|$6,196.00
|98
|$229,660.45
|James Crump
|Sergeant
|$121,235.62
|$84,294.83
|$-
|$24,130.00
|99
|$229,492.58
|Leonard Coppenrath
|Captain
|$174,876.00
|$35,516.58
|$-
|$19,100.00
|100
|$229,081.19
|Craig McGary
|Lieutenant
|$146,046.54
|$46,115.15
|$-
|$36,919.50
|101
|$229,064.28
|Lawrence Kiely
|Lieutenant
|$135,493.01
|$59,800.27
|$-
|$33,771.00
|102
|$228,983.44
|Kenneth Wong
|Sergeant
|$131,715.76
|$73,567.68
|$-
|$23,700.00
|103
|$228,739.79
|Kevin Murphy
|Lieutenant
|$123,832.12
|$65,252.67
|$-
|$39,655.00
|104
|$228,573.81
|Ronald Gibbons
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.71
|$40,744.60
|$-
|$35,697.50
|105
|$228,463.79
|Paul Horgan
|Sergeant
|$131,715.75
|$74,923.04
|$-
|$21,825.00
|106
|$228,108.26
|David Crowther
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.60
|$83,759.66
|$-
|$31,090.00
|107
|$228,070.33
|Jay Park
|Trooper,1st Class
|$99,667.69
|$77,569.64
|$-
|$50,833.00
|108
|$228,035.02
|Michael Murphy
|Sergeant
|$119,858.18
|$103,226.84
|$-
|$4,950.00
|109
|$227,793.42
|Michael George
|Sergeant
|$118,098.57
|$56,696.35
|$-
|$52,998.50
|110
|$227,652.01
|Jonathan Bates
|Sergeant
|$131,715.74
|$81,073.77
|$-
|$14,862.50
|111
|$227,454.80
|Steven Lopes
|Sergeant
|$126,447.18
|$94,661.62
|$-
|$6,346.00
|112
|$227,217.91
|Dennis Hogan
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.60
|$87,019.31
|$-
|$26,940.00
|113
|$227,163.58
|Christopher Boyle
|Lieutenant
|$132,769.60
|$19,056.48
|$-
|$75,337.50
|114
|$226,677.99
|Walter Hanley
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.67
|$50,771.32
|$-
|$23,775.00
|115
|$226,606.86
|Steven Bennett
|Detective Lieutenant
|$114,380.69
|$24,065.08
|$78,643.59
|$9,517.50
|116
|$225,391.21
|Paul Bulman
|Captain
|$163,921.95
|$46,569.26
|$-
|$14,900.00
|117
|$224,481.71
|Martin Conley
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.69
|$41,640.02
|$-
|$30,710.00
|118
|$224,433.44
|Kevin Shea
|Sergeant
|$123,304.42
|$81,154.02
|$-
|$19,975.00
|119
|$224,370.66
|George Katsarakes
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.62
|$92,749.54
|$-
|$18,362.50
|120
|$224,066.02
|Michael Ahern
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.71
|$37,604.31
|$-
|$34,330.00
|121
|$223,884.40
|Scott Flaherty
|Sergeant
|$120,477.89
|$64,006.51
|$-
|$39,400.00
|122
|$223,579.31
|Timothy Babbin
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.70
|$67,397.61
|$-
|$4,050.00
|123
|$223,444.32
|Daniel Griffin
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.72
|$55,885.10
|$-
|$15,427.50
|124
|$223,375.13
|Richard Hunter
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.70
|$44,105.93
|$-
|$27,137.50
|125
|$223,280.29
|Steven Godfrey
|Sergeant
|$126,477.59
|$14,506.10
|$-
|$82,296.60
|126
|$222,390.87
|Kevin Baker
|Sergeant
|$126,239.34
|$80,901.53
|$-
|$15,250.00
|127
|$221,897.56
|Brandon Arakelian
|Sergeant
|$131,715.76
|$83,531.80
|$-
|$6,650.00
|128
|$221,824.10
|Stephen Belanger
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.57
|$77,103.03
|$-
|$31,462.50
|129
|$221,654.02
|Edward Treseler
|Sergeant
|$131,715.75
|$83,563.27
|$-
|$6,375.00
|130
|$221,629.45
|Gregg Desfosses
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.62
|$89,660.83
|$-
|$18,710.00
|131
|$221,588.33
|David Fladger
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.67
|$77,429.66
|$-
|$30,900.00
|132
|$221,545.46
|Peter Sennott
|Sergeant
|$131,715.75
|$66,892.21
|$-
|$22,937.50
|133
|$221,236.20
|Nicholas Fiore
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.61
|$48,752.59
|$-
|$59,225.00
|134
|$221,204.41
|Timothy Dowd
|Lieutenant
|$140,429.24
|$9,962.34
|$27,175.33
|$43,637.50
|135
|$221,165.70
|Gerald Donovan
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.38
|$92,241.32
|$-
|$20,196.00
|136
|$220,945.55
|Charles Nolan
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.74
|$45,988.81
|$-
|$22,825.00
|137
|$220,893.48
|Kenneth Carroll
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.47
|$83,158.01
|$-
|$29,007.00
|138
|$220,189.02
|Carmelo Ayuso
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.69
|$63,157.33
|$-
|$4,900.00
|139
|$220,020.75
|Brian Garrant
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.39
|$86,917.36
|$-
|$24,375.00
|140
|$219,846.01
|Michael Harney
|Sergeant
|$95,886.57
|$82,709.44
|$-
|$41,250.00
|141
|$219,439.89
|Michael Michno
|Captain
|$167,880.99
|$23,971.40
|$-
|$27,587.50
|142
|$219,065.53
|Stephen Mills
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.64
|$22,093.89
|$-
|$44,840.00
|143
|$218,697.19
|Robert Favuzza
|Lieutenant Colonel
|$217,247.19
|$-
|$-
|$1,450.00
|144
|$218,697.18
|Dermot Quinn
|Lieutenant Colonel
|$217,247.18
|$-
|$-
|$1,450.00
|145
|$218,670.94
|Mark Frenzo
|Lieutenant
|$160,708.14
|$48,612.80
|$-
|$9,350.00
|146
|$218,626.31
|Kevin Shea
|Detective Lieutenant
|$163,009.07
|$40,367.24
|$-
|$15,250.00
|147
|$218,323.05
|Steven Racki
|Lieutenant
|$130,164.75
|$84,420.30
|$-
|$3,738.00
|148
|$218,251.66
|John Reilly
|Sergeant
|$108,917.63
|$37,519.99
|$64,394.04
|$7,420.00
|149
|$218,197.21
|Stephen Gawron
|Detectives Captain
|$187,799.41
|$12,885.30
|$-
|$17,512.50
|150
|$218,192.29
|Robert Ahearn
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.46
|$79,827.83
|$-
|$29,636.00
|151
|$218,122.74
|Lisa Buckley
|Detective Lieutenant
|$163,009.07
|$35,888.67
|$-
|$19,225.00
|152
|$218,024.17
|Michael Wheaton
|Detective Lieutenant
|$163,009.09
|$35,090.08
|$-
|$19,925.00
|153
|$217,877.75
|Matthew Aumais
|Detective Lieutenant
|$163,009.11
|$48,218.64
|$-
|$6,650.00
|154
|$217,869.91
|Philip Dowd
|Lieutenant Colonel
|$216,419.91
|$-
|$-
|$1,450.00
|155
|$217,815.13
|Brian Brooks
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.71
|$58,833.42
|$-
|$6,850.00
|156
|$217,532.78
|Bruce O'Rourke
|Lieutenant
|$150,168.60
|$40,854.18
|$-
|$26,510.00
|157
|$217,465.97
|Richard Warmington
|Deputy Superintendent
|$216,015.97
|$-
|$-
|$1,450.00
|158
|$217,234.43
|James Gamari
|Sergeant
|$131,715.76
|$48,043.67
|$-
|$37,475.00
|159
|$217,115.37
|John Rota
|Sergeant
|$152,131.66
|$42,318.71
|$-
|$22,665.00
|160
|$216,960.61
|Nicolo Falco
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.62
|$73,466.99
|$-
|$30,235.00
|161
|$216,670.70
|Joseph Stanford
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.42
|$74,842.28
|$-
|$33,100.00
|162
|$216,567.09
|Kevin Halle
|Lieutenant
|$154,432.66
|$58,084.43
|$-
|$4,050.00
|163
|$216,539.93
|Robert Callahan
|Trooper,1st Class
|$114,911.82
|$91,428.11
|$-
|$10,200.00
|164
|$216,330.77
|Scott Kearns
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.60
|$79,592.17
|$-
|$23,480.00
|165
|$216,112.57
|Michael Sullivan
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.61
|$76,366.46
|$-
|$26,487.50
|166
|$216,110.45
|Pedro Monteiro
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.38
|$32,886.07
|$-
|$74,496.00
|167
|$215,994.73
|Kevin O'Neill
|Sergeant
|$116,386.19
|$71,412.54
|$-
|$28,196.00
|168
|$215,870.94
|Steven Valair
|Trooper,1st Class
|$90,139.44
|$61,274.00
|$-
|$64,457.50
|169
|$215,815.62
|Donald Bossi
|Sergeant
|$131,715.74
|$60,974.88
|$-
|$23,125.00
|170
|$215,812.47
|Craig Boudreau
|Sergeant
|$139,960.62
|$68,681.85
|$-
|$7,170.00
|171
|$215,799.65
|Robert Duprey
|Sergeant
|$143,017.29
|$59,732.36
|$-
|$13,050.00
|172
|$215,644.81
|Brian Eng
|Captain
|$153,881.23
|$40,626.08
|$-
|$21,137.50
|173
|$215,314.51
|Edward Blackwell
|Lieutenant
|$131,241.83
|$40,882.68
|$-
|$43,190.00
|174
|$215,297.64
|Michael McCarthy
|Sergeant
|$131,715.75
|$29,176.89
|$-
|$54,405.00
|175
|$215,099.54
|Brian Berry
|Trooper,1st Class
|$90,606.89
|$58,987.65
|$-
|$65,505.00
|176
|$215,002.20
|Daniel Clemens
|Trooper,1st Class
|$119,571.25
|$91,380.95
|$-
|$4,050.00
|177
|$214,813.70
|Casille Fonseca
|Trooper,1st Class
|$99,486.56
|$57,752.14
|$-
|$57,575.00
|178
|$214,750.24
|Brian Connors
|Detective Lieutenant
|$156,488.55
|$45,115.69
|$-
|$13,146.00
|179
|$214,419.84
|Kenneth Halloran
|Detective Lieutenant
|$163,009.13
|$49,960.71
|$-
|$1,450.00
|180
|$214,209.92
|Scott Holland
|Lieutenant
|$148,054.54
|$19,276.88
|$-
|$46,878.50
|181
|$213,971.87
|Lawrence Richardson
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.41
|$98,801.46
|$-
|$6,442.00
|182
|$213,536.37
|Matthew Covino
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.63
|$83,067.74
|$-
|$17,210.00
|183
|$213,447.79
|Steven McCarthy
|Captain
|$185,363.86
|$24,533.93
|$-
|$3,550.00
|184
|$213,395.42
|Dennis Brooks
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.66
|$46,363.76
|$-
|$14,900.00
|185
|$213,354.80
|Kevin Scaplen
|Captain
|$174,876.07
|$34,428.73
|$-
|$4,050.00
|186
|$213,230.53
|Richard Ridlon
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.69
|$51,998.84
|$-
|$9,100.00
|187
|$213,176.44
|Brian Simpkins
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.39
|$51,414.55
|$-
|$53,033.50
|188
|$212,956.51
|Dean Clement
|Sergeant
|$131,715.74
|$40,290.77
|$-
|$40,950.00
|189
|$212,922.17
|John Barrett
|Sergeant
|$132,500.97
|$68,121.20
|$-
|$12,300.00
|190
|$212,912.63
|James O'Leary
|Captain
|$174,876.01
|$19,736.62
|$-
|$18,300.00
|191
|$212,778.78
|Brian Moran
|Captain
|$174,876.06
|$33,852.72
|$-
|$4,050.00
|192
|$212,572.52
|Michael Cashman
|Sergeant
|$121,235.57
|$52,826.95
|$-
|$38,510.00
|193
|$212,417.04
|Neal Noonan
|Lieutenant
|$137,097.21
|$59,369.83
|$-
|$15,950.00
|194
|$212,142.82
|Brian Frechette
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.62
|$68,846.70
|$-
|$30,037.50
|195
|$212,082.67
|Steven Connolly
|Lieutenant
|$122,617.66
|$63,087.51
|$-
|$26,377.50
|196
|$212,064.62
|Timothy Macdougall
|Sergeant
|$126,447.31
|$70,285.31
|$-
|$15,332.00
|197
|$211,961.90
|Kevin Bibeau
|Lieutenant
|$120,535.13
|$24,492.99
|$54,683.78
|$12,250.00
|198
|$211,907.08
|David Douthwright
|Sergeant
|$136,819.70
|$30,411.13
|$-
|$44,676.25
|199
|$211,613.29
|Eric Papkee
|Trooper,1st Class
|$99,667.67
|$83,157.62
|$-
|$28,788.00
|200
|$211,577.25
|Michael Rafferty
|Sergeant
|$126,447.28
|$51,429.97
|$-
|$33,700.00
|201
|$211,525.31
|Edward Roach
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.64
|$77,866.67
|$-
|$20,400.00
|202
|$211,447.57
|Marion Fletcher
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.67
|$56,015.90
|$-
|$3,300.00
|203
|$211,406.65
|Michael Lyver
|Detectives Captain
|$188,882.86
|$18,673.79
|$-
|$3,850.00
|204
|$211,298.63
|Richard Huber
|Lieutenant
|$146,046.51
|$38,421.12
|$-
|$26,831.00
|205
|$211,247.46
|Lionel Davis
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.63
|$70,568.83
|$-
|$27,420.00
|206
|$211,239.70
|Sean Newman
|Lieutenant
|$131,471.37
|$61,230.83
|$-
|$18,537.50
|207
|$210,877.99
|Robert Malloy
|Sergeant
|$129,375.60
|$77,802.39
|$-
|$3,700.00
|208
|$210,618.50
|Jeffrey Cahill
|Detective Lieutenant
|$171,909.36
|$31,134.14
|$-
|$7,575.00
|209
|$210,548.69
|Michael Guerriero
|Sergeant
|$114,911.89
|$58,589.30
|$-
|$37,047.50
|210
|$210,407.12
|Sean Hodgdon
|Lieutenant
|$121,705.24
|$31,289.38
|$-
|$57,412.50
|211
|$210,344.56
|Robert Schumaker
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.71
|$46,475.35
|$-
|$11,737.50
|212
|$210,146.27
|Christopher Foglietta
|Sergeant
|$131,715.75
|$33,340.52
|$-
|$45,090.00
|213
|$210,114.29
|Michael Chavis
|Sergeant
|$126,447.20
|$66,567.09
|$-
|$17,100.00
|214
|$210,043.68
|James Bruce
|Sergeant
|$115,909.85
|$90,395.83
|$-
|$3,738.00
|215
|$209,974.08
|Brian Anderson
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.71
|$50,492.37
|$-
|$7,350.00
|216
|$209,814.94
|Steven Mcdonald
|Detective Lieutenant
|$163,009.10
|$42,755.84
|$-
|$4,050.00
|217
|$209,765.26
|Erik Telford
|Lieutenant
|$128,442.06
|$74,673.20
|$-
|$6,650.00
|218
|$209,729.52
|Jamie Vitale
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.40
|$74,555.12
|$-
|$26,446.00
|219
|$209,493.42
|Theodore Tudryn
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.40
|$78,873.02
|$-
|$21,892.00
|220
|$209,460.74
|Jeffrey Gendreau
|Trooper,1st Class
|$99,667.63
|$63,085.11
|$-
|$46,708.00
|221
|$209,290.05
|Michael Perry
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.64
|$59,781.41
|$-
|$36,250.00
|222
|$209,073.81
|Robert McCarthy
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.61
|$67,927.70
|$-
|$27,887.50
|223
|$209,051.31
|Thomas Canning
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.40
|$17,926.91
|$-
|$82,396.00
|224
|$208,999.06
|Mark Kiley
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.68
|$43,629.88
|$-
|$13,237.50
|225
|$208,887.48
|Ronald Ramos
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.59
|$81,128.89
|$-
|$14,500.00
|226
|$208,795.15
|Robert Gallant
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.41
|$72,414.74
|$-
|$27,652.00
|227
|$208,786.76
|Alan Hunte
|Detective Lieutenant
|$163,009.13
|$12,540.13
|$-
|$33,237.50
|228
|$208,673.33
|Michael Hill
|Detective Lieutenant
|$156,739.35
|$26,896.48
|$-
|$25,037.50
|229
|$208,620.67
|John Mawn
|Detective Lieutenant
|$163,009.14
|$41,561.53
|$-
|$4,050.00
|230
|$208,503.02
|Joseph Ross
|Sergeant
|$126,447.24
|$78,109.78
|$-
|$3,946.00
|231
|$208,486.26
|James Talbot
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.62
|$58,987.64
|$-
|$36,240.00
|232
|$208,364.54
|James Murphy
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.64
|$18,857.90
|$-
|$37,375.00
|233
|$208,288.54
|Daniel O'Sullivan
|Lieutenant
|$146,046.40
|$3,213.64
|$-
|$59,028.50
|234
|$208,194.29
|Davidson Lamarre
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.42
|$84,525.87
|$-
|$14,940.00
|235
|$208,081.76
|Bruce Adams
|Trooper,1st Class
|$107,055.65
|$62,483.51
|$-
|$38,542.60
|236
|$208,046.35
|Paul Conneely
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.41
|$94,001.94
|$-
|$5,316.00
|237
|$207,808.48
|Gary Berlo
|Sergeant
|$126,447.25
|$24,685.23
|$-
|$56,676.00
|238
|$207,611.96
|John Nunes
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.70
|$34,942.76
|$-
|$20,537.50
|239
|$207,572.84
|Michael Fitzgerald
|Lieutenant
|$133,875.81
|$16,374.03
|$-
|$57,323.00
|240
|$207,530.72
|Kevin Connolly
|Lieutenant
|$139,980.46
|$42,312.76
|$-
|$25,237.50
|241
|$207,157.07
|Robert Moore
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.40
|$73,632.67
|$-
|$24,796.00
|242
|$206,818.46
|Arthur Somerville
|Detective Lieutenant
|$152,968.43
|$39,962.53
|$-
|$13,887.50
|243
|$206,808.93
|James Bazzinotti
|Lieutenant
|$146,046.48
|$43,866.45
|$-
|$16,896.00
|244
|$206,563.06
|Thomas Ryan
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.70
|$49,181.36
|$-
|$5,250.00
|245
|$206,489.60
|John Conroy
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.67
|$25,720.43
|$-
|$28,637.50
|246
|$206,316.94
|Thomas Bakey
|Sergeant
|$137,212.35
|$37,632.09
|$-
|$31,472.50
|247
|$206,209.57
|Paul Dunderdale
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.64
|$68,213.43
|$-
|$24,737.50
|248
|$206,167.70
|Robert Dateo
|Sergeant
|$129,375.62
|$72,292.08
|$-
|$4,500.00
|249
|$206,060.56
|Anthony Pereira
|Trooper
|$84,693.37
|$11,812.19
|$-
|$109,555.00
|250
|$205,906.19
|Carlo Mastromattei
|Trooper,1st Class
|$90,606.89
|$20,119.30
|$-
|$95,180.00
|251
|$205,883.05
|Mark Zych
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.66
|$8,249.39
|$-
|$84,375.00
|252
|$205,783.76
|Orlando Tirella
|Sergeant
|$111,449.06
|$72,608.70
|$-
|$21,726.00
|253
|$205,673.52
|Paul Weinschenk
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.68
|$16,066.84
|$-
|$37,475.00
|254
|$205,644.60
|Paul Belanger
|Sergeant
|$131,715.77
|$20,531.33
|$-
|$53,397.50
|255
|$205,629.94
|Glenn Cote
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.61
|$47,958.83
|$-
|$44,412.50
|256
|$205,534.80
|James Foley
|Sergeant
|$95,886.55
|$28,508.25
|$-
|$81,140.00
|257
|$205,388.83
|Walter Baptiste
|Trooper,1st Class
|$99,667.67
|$66,173.16
|$-
|$39,548.00
|258
|$205,349.09
|Gary Fitzgerald
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.71
|$32,192.38
|$-
|$21,025.00
|259
|$205,130.14
|John Costa
|Sergeant
|$139,960.66
|$57,719.48
|$-
|$7,450.00
|260
|$205,066.13
|Timothy Foley
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.42
|$13,074.21
|$-
|$83,263.50
|261
|$204,835.93
|Timothy Burns
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,257.94
|$41,528.79
|$-
|$55,049.20
|262
|$204,693.71
|Mary Sennott
|Detective Lieutenant
|$163,009.10
|$34,634.61
|$-
|$7,050.00
|263
|$204,598.33
|Emir Saric
|Trooper,1st Class
|$84,693.37
|$12,322.46
|$-
|$107,582.50
|264
|$204,545.96
|Timothy Leeman
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.42
|$73,027.54
|$-
|$22,790.00
|265
|$204,477.13
|Scott McGrath
|Lieutenant
|$152,131.69
|$41,732.94
|$-
|$10,612.50
|266
|$204,442.09
|Anthony Alestock
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.36
|$27,792.73
|$-
|$67,921.00
|267
|$204,194.33
|Christopher Hession
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.44
|$82,173.89
|$-
|$13,292.00
|268
|$204,124.47
|Matthew Quinn
|Sergeant
|$127,445.60
|$72,628.87
|$-
|$4,050.00
|269
|$204,016.31
|Michael Scanlan
|Lieutenant
|$146,046.39
|$27,583.92
|$-
|$30,386.00
|270
|$203,676.38
|Andrew Graham
|Sergeant
|$121,579.88
|$36,909.00
|$-
|$45,187.50
|271
|$203,652.29
|Joseph Souretis
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.43
|$27,423.86
|$-
|$67,500.00
|272
|$203,556.56
|Robert Dziedzic
|Trooper,1st Class
|$99,667.66
|$50,300.90
|$-
|$53,588.00
|273
|$203,553.51
|Joseph King
|Detectives Captain
|$199,229.67
|$823.84
|$-
|$3,500.00
|274
|$203,430.74
|Michael Riley
|Lieutenant
|$132,540.06
|$21,403.18
|$-
|$49,487.50
|275
|$203,384.35
|Gregg Nadeau
|Sergeant
|$131,715.75
|$65,018.60
|$-
|$6,650.00
|276
|$203,380.47
|James Frohock
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.47
|$67,256.00
|$-
|$27,396.00
|277
|$203,334.07
|Michael Habel
|Major
|$201,884.07
|$-
|$-
|$1,450.00
|278
|$203,334.06
|Deborah Rebeiro
|Major
|$201,884.06
|$-
|$-
|$1,450.00
|279
|$203,334.04
|Richard Range
|Major
|$201,884.04
|$-
|$-
|$1,450.00
|280
|$203,106.93
|Thomas Minghella
|Sergeant
|$131,715.71
|$12,156.22
|$-
|$59,235.00
|281
|$203,046.64
|John Shea
|Sergeant
|$136,984.35
|$62,658.29
|$-
|$3,404.00
|282
|$202,970.54
|Brian Berkel
|Detective Lieutenant
|$156,488.55
|$42,535.99
|$-
|$3,946.00
|283
|$202,957.82
|David Gallagher
|Captain
|$174,876.01
|$22,781.81
|$-
|$5,300.00
|284
|$202,835.17
|Robert Canale
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.39
|$33,570.78
|$-
|$60,536.00
|285
|$202,667.34
|Steven Fennessy
|Major
|$201,017.34
|$-
|$-
|$1,650.00
|286
|$202,656.78
|Joseph Masterson
|Sergeant
|$131,715.75
|$40,101.03
|$-
|$30,840.00
|287
|$202,640.65
|Shawn Murphy
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.62
|$70,852.03
|$-
|$18,530.00
|288
|$202,594.55
|Thomas Majenski
|Major
|$201,144.55
|$-
|$-
|$1,450.00
|289
|$202,537.56
|Gregory Spahl
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.63
|$44,491.43
|$-
|$44,787.50
|290
|$202,438.88
|Richard Ball
|Major
|$203,420.34
|$(31.46)
|$-
|$(950.00)
|291
|$202,426.69
|Sean Durant
|Sergeant
|$114,056.32
|$75,198.37
|$-
|$13,172.00
|292
|$202,322.40
|Christopher Buckley
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.40
|$66,374.00
|$-
|$27,220.00
|293
|$202,228.27
|Michael Banks
|Sergeant
|$139,261.01
|$36,577.26
|$-
|$26,390.00
|294
|$202,219.55
|Brian Watson
|Major
|$201,144.55
|$-
|$-
|$1,075.00
|295
|$202,032.81
|Gerald Shea
|Sergeant
|$109,408.62
|$75,228.19
|$-
|$17,396.00
|296
|$201,998.41
|Patrick Haynes
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.60
|$75,739.81
|$-
|$13,000.00
|297
|$201,944.97
|Elvin Morales
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.61
|$70,736.36
|$-
|$17,950.00
|298
|$201,928.27
|Jeffrey McDonald
|Lieutenant
|$146,046.48
|$14,481.79
|$-
|$41,400.00
|299
|$201,924.78
|Daniel Jones
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.59
|$66,716.19
|$-
|$21,950.00
|300
|$201,913.44
|David Nieves
|Sergeant
|$131,715.77
|$17,822.67
|$-
|$52,375.00
|301
|$201,802.27
|Kevin O'Toole
|Sergeant
|$123,254.28
|$38,710.49
|$-
|$39,837.50
|302
|$201,741.20
|Mark Cyr
|Sergeant
|$144,509.76
|$54,706.44
|$-
|$2,525.00
|303
|$201,670.19
|Thomas Zona
|Major
|$200,220.19
|$-
|$-
|$1,450.00
|304
|$201,670.18
|Charles Atchison
|Major
|$200,220.18
|$-
|$-
|$1,450.00
|305
|$201,595.99
|Loming Chan
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.47
|$60,759.02
|$-
|$32,108.50
|306
|$201,562.04
|David Cahill
|Detective Lieutenant
|$163,009.09
|$21,377.95
|$-
|$17,175.00
|307
|$201,506.61
|George Hamilton
|Sergeant
|$131,715.73
|$21,890.88
|$-
|$47,900.00
|308
|$201,479.21
|Joseph Gray
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.61
|$76,993.10
|$-
|$11,227.50
|309
|$201,463.59
|Thomas Fritz
|Sergeant
|$110,315.46
|$57,717.13
|$-
|$33,431.00
|310
|$201,380.38
|James Martin
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.61
|$72,021.77
|$-
|$16,100.00
|311
|$201,353.71
|Glenn Witaszek
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.61
|$71,395.10
|$-
|$16,700.00
|312
|$201,322.23
|Sean Milovanovic
|Trooper,1st Class
|$90,139.45
|$12,470.28
|$-
|$98,712.50
|313
|$201,289.99
|David Sawyer
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.62
|$66,131.37
|$-
|$21,900.00
|314
|$201,284.71
|Jeremiah Donovan
|Sergeant
|$116,092.68
|$62,829.53
|$-
|$22,362.50
|315
|$201,216.95
|Paul Magee
|Detective Lieutenant
|$119,122.04
|$3,045.46
|$59,236.95
|$19,812.50
|316
|$201,148.43
|James Lee
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.63
|$31,527.30
|$-
|$56,362.50
|317
|$200,941.64
|Michael Connolly
|Lieutenant
|$146,046.48
|$37,249.66
|$-
|$17,645.50
|318
|$200,886.20
|Gregory Keane
|Sergeant
|$122,153.86
|$48,904.84
|$-
|$29,827.50
|319
|$200,702.57
|Danab Shea
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.42
|$48,968.15
|$-
|$43,006.00
|320
|$200,646.74
|Ryan Resmini
|Trooper,1st Class
|$90,139.48
|$15,657.26
|$-
|$94,850.00
|321
|$200,584.49
|Kenneth Braley
|Trooper,1st Class
|$90,606.88
|$5,447.61
|$-
|$104,530.00
|322
|$200,358.31
|Daniel Purtell
|Trooper,1st Class
|$113,258.60
|$44,449.71
|$-
|$42,650.00
|323
|$200,332.43
|William Gonsalves
|Lieutenant
|$146,046.48
|$31,385.95
|$-
|$22,900.00
|324
|$200,253.97
|David Oxner
|Trooper,1st Class
|$108,728.45
|$80,049.52
|$-
|$11,476.00
|325
|$200,011.61
|Daniel Tucker
|Sergeant
|$134,424.98
|$42,940.63
|$-
|$22,646.00
SOURCE: Office of the Comptroller
Matt Rocheleau can be reached at matthew.rocheleau@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mrochele