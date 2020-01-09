Soto allegedly grabbed the woman’s hair, forced her to the ground, and then assaulted her, police said.

The woman said she was on Pennacook Street around 1 a.m. when she was approached by Tiffany Soto, 35, of Manchester, according to police.

Three people were arrested for allegedly beating a woman and stealing her purse in Manchester, N.H. early Thursday, Manchester Police said.

Police said two men, Edwin Soto, 28, of Manchester and Kevin Karam, 41, of Nashua allegedly stole the woman’s purse and other items belonging to her while she was on the ground.

The suspects then left the scene in a “beat up” black pickup truck, police said.

Officers stopped the truck and arrested the trio, who the woman said she knew, according to police.

Police also found drugs on Edwin Soto, they said. He was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled drug, and all three suspects were charged with robbery.

The suspects will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court North Thursday afternoon.

