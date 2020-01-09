Police stopped the vehicle in the area of Burgess Street and Dudley Street at around 11:25 a.m. and arrested Cesar Kembo, 19, of Roxbury; Dhamari Jordan, 18, of Cambridge; and Martinio Pierre-Louis, 20, of Randolph, according to a posting on bpdnews.com .

Officers recovered a loaded SCCY CPX-2 9mm handgun from the vehicle. During the booking process police also recovered three small plastic bags of crack cocaine from Kembo’s sock and 20 Percocet pills from Jordan, the posting said.

All three suspects were scheduled to appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm. Pierre-Louis was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm as a second and subsequent offense, Kembo was charged with possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs, and Jordan was charged with possession of Class B drugs, police said in the posting.

