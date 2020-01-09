Authorities described her as 5-feet-3 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

Sadie Jones was reported missing by her foster parent in Wareham, police said.

Wareham police are probing a report of a missing 14-year-old girl.

It was not immediately clear when she was reported missing. A message left with Wareham police was not immediately returned Wednesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wareham police at 508-295-1212.

