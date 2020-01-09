In a stunning announcement Wednesday, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, declared their plan to distance themselves from the royal family and split their time between the UK and North America.

Here’s what we know so far about the unprecedented announcement, the reaction from Buckingham Palace, and the role the British tabloids may have had in the couple’s decision. But the bombshell news, made via an Instagram post, has the public wondering and speculating about what happens next for Harry, Meghan, and their son Archie.