From a political standpoint, Trump’s attempt to deescalate the tense standoff made some sense for a president who has decried what he calls “endless wars” in the Middle East, especially after it became clear that the Iranian missile strike that hit military bases in Iraq Tuesday night caused no American or Iraqi casualties. But from a geopolitical standpoint, the situation remains far more complex than Trump’s rhetoric would suggest.

President Trump sought to make that case Wednesday in a nationally televised speech that pulled the United States back from the brink of war with Iran and backtracked on his own Twitter threats in recent days as the two nations exchanged military strikes.

Advertisement

Trump and Republicans have touted the US drone strike that killed a top Iranian general last week as making America safer. And although the Iranian missile response did not cause significant damage, the suggestion that “All is well” in the aftermath, as Trump tweeted Tuesday night, was sharply disputed by Democrats and foreign policy analysts the day after.

“Despite what the president has tweeted, all is not well,” said Massachusetts Representative Katherine Clark, a member of the House Democratic leadership. “As the world witnessed last night, the president’s actions last week have set off an avalanche of chaos. … We must commit to deescalating this crisis in front of us.”

Trump took steps to do that Wednesday, toning down his bellicose rhetoric in a somewhat conciliatory 10-minute address from the White House even as he announced new sanctions against Iran and boasted that “our missiles are big, powerful, accurate, lethal, and fast.”

“The fact that we have this great military and equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it. We do not want to use it,” he said, flanked by his vice president, and secretaries of state and defense, with a phalanx of uniformed generals behind them.

Advertisement

Despite the palpable relief in Washington that the immediate crisis appeared to be over, that a volatile president appeared — for now — to successfully navigate a volatile international crisis, experts on Iran and foreign policy warned it would be naive to assume that the back-and-forth between the two longtime enemies is over.

Iran’s foreign minister tweeted Tuesday night that the nation had “concluded proportionate measures in self defense." But Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, appeared to warn that more retaliation was coming.

“They were slapped last night, but such military actions are not enough,” Khamenei said in a televised speech Wednesday. “The corruptive presence of the US in the West Asian region must be stopped.”

Although Trump’s remarks were tempered compared to his belligerent tweets of late, they still did not deescalate the situation, said Monica Toft, a professor of international politics at the Fletcher School at Tufts University. Instead of calling for diplomatic discussions, he instead imposed harsher economic sanctions on Iran.

“I hate to say this, but it’s still early days,” she said. “He’s not as belligerent as he might have been, but nevertheless he has put Iran on call and he’s also putting on call our allies."

Aurel Braun, an associate at the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard, said Trump delivered a “balanced” speech that emphasized one point on which Democrats and Republicans agree: No one wants Iran to develop nuclear weapons.

Advertisement

Iran’s retaliatory attack seemed to be more symbolic than substantive, and the nation’s leaders would be wise to work with the United States and stop developing nuclear weapons, said Braun, who is also a professor of international relations and political science at the University of Toronto.

“The ball really is in Iran’s court,” he said. “This regime does not have a good track record of wise and responsible decisions.”

Democrats would say the same thing about Trump. His speech — and a briefing afterward on the situation for members of Congress by top administration officials — did not deescalate the tensions on Capitol Hill over the US drone strike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in response to an Iranian attack that killed a US contractor in Iraq.

House Republican leaders said they were “absolutely unified” behind Trump.

“The president made it very clear: If you kill an American, we will respond directly. And we did,” said House minority leader Kevin McCarthy. “We are safer for it.”

But at the same time, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell urged restraint.

The Kentucky Republican said he spoke with Trump Tuesday night about the Iranian missile attack and told him he was “grateful for his patience and prudence as he and his Cabinet deliberate how to respond appropriately to the latest Iranian provocation.”

“As a superpower, we have the capacity to exercise restraint and to respond at a time and place of our choosing if need be,” McConnell said. “I believe the president wants to avoid conflict or needless loss of life but is rightly prepared to protect American lives and interests.”

Advertisement

Republican strategist Ron Bonjean said he thought Trump handled the Iranian missile strikes “perfectly.”

“What the president did … was to say that he believes that the Iranians are backing off, basically saying the ball is still in their court,” he said.

Democrats, however, demanded to know more from the administration about why the attack was necessary, why now, and what is the administration’s long-term strategy in the Middle East as more US troops head to the region.

“Soleimani’s killing was a massive escalation — we should not have a war with Iran,” said Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, who argued the United States is not safer because Iran now has declared it would no longer comply with negotiated restrictions on its nuclear program. “My view is that there should be no further action against Iran without explicit congressional authorization."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House would vote Thursday on a resolution to limit Trump’s ability to conduct military action against Iran. She and other Democrats said the administration did not have a clear plan for dealing with Iran.

“We don’t know the strategy and we know that revenge is not a strategy," said Representative Xochitl Torres Small, a New Mexico Democrat.

But, for now, Trump opted not to seek revenge for Iran’s latest attack. Over the weekend, he had warned on Twitter, “If they attack again, which I would strongly advise them not to do, we will hit them harder than they have ever been hit before!” Trump threatened to target Iranian cultural sites, a violation of international law that Pentagon officials later backed away from.

Advertisement

Trump’s rhetoric changed on Wednesday. The warnings were less explicit and no US missiles were launched.

“The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it,” Trump said.

Globe correspondent Syd Stone contributed to this report.

Laura Krantz can be reached at laura.krantz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurakrantz. Reach Jazmine Ulloa at jazmine.ulloa@globe.com or on Twitter: @jazmineulloa