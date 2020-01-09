As members of organizations that frequently work in coalition with Jewish Voice for Peace, we are compelled to respond to the attacks on the group in two letters published on Dec. 30 (“Protest over police trip to Israel stirs controversy”). We commend and support Jewish Voice for Peace in its efforts to end what it terms the ongoing “Deadly Exchange” programs, which include trips by US police to Israel for counterterrorism training, organized and often funded by groups such as the Anti-Defamation League that are known for their stalwart support of Israel.

While these trips, like similar ones by legislators and clergy, may largely be for public-relations purposes (propaganda, essentially), having Boston law-enforcement personnel training with the Israeli national police and security forces raises serious concerns, on account of the well-documented human-rights violations of that state. Israel is not the only human-rights violator in the world, nor likely the worst, but as far as we know it is the only one to which US police are being sent for training.