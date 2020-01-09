Individual privacy is only a tiny part of the digital exploitation crisis. The more toxic problem is abuse by stealth targeting, in which marketers or political actors aggressively (and quietly) micro-target your type rather than your identity. Social media, news feeds, ads, and search results are all driven by special algorithms designed to hyper-efficiently group people in nuanced ways, using complex combinations of exploitable traits drawn from gender, age, ethnicity, education, geography, income, personality , politics, health, and behavior.

In recent months, in-boxes have been filled with e-mails apprising consumers of “changes to our privacy policy.” This is in response to the California Consumer Privacy Act that went into effect Jan. 1. Similar to the 2018 European General Data Protection Regulation, the CCPA is intended to protect our personal communications, locations, purchases, and online behavior from being pillaged by commercial and political predators.

We’ve become conditioned to equate “privacy” with personal identity. That’s a big mistake. In the new climate, influencers do not want to know your name or home address; they’d much rather know your behaviors and traits — and cleverly cross-reference that data to quietly put you in an “anonymous” exploitable group.

The fact that you don’t know you are in that group is a key part of what makes you so vulnerable. Without any meaningful oversight of this behavior, our society itself is in jeopardy of falling prey to a new regime of customized subjugation — even if the CCPA were adopted on a national scale.

Netflix, for example, now customizes its title images according to an exceedingly-detailed batch of viewing preferences vacuumed up from every single member. Facebook was recently caught showing predatory “gay cure” ads to users showing interest in gender issues. And in 2016, Uber divulged to NPR that they had discovered users will pay significantly more for a ride when their cell phone battery is down below 5 percent. At the time, Uber denied exploiting that information. But there are no current laws to stop them from doing so, or to divulge that to the customer or anyone else.

There is a good antidote to stealth targeting: sunlight. We propose a National Targeting Registry. It would require all platforms that allow one to pay for placement of messages — political or otherwise — to specific groups of people to maintain a public registry of who targeted whom with what message. For example, if Charles Koch wants to use Twitter to target female, suburban teachers who drive domestic cars, he should be accountable via the National Targeting Registry. If Russia wants to target black teenagers on Instagram, that data should be publicly available through the registry.

The alternative is bleak: an asymmetric information battlefield where consumers and regulatory authorities do not know who is targeting whom, or how, or why.

But isn’t stealth targeting constitutionally protected speech? While the Constitution does give marketers the right to say virtually anything they want to whomever they want, it does not give them license to do so in secret — where the target audience isn’t even aware of being an audience, and where marketers are free to lie to influence without accountability. It is illegal to recklessly scream “fire” in a crowded theater; we should also make it impossible to secretly herd people into a (virtual) theater and not tell anyone why they are there.

In our era of big data and social media, stealth targeting has emerged as a serious threat to consumer judgment. When they sometimes work in powerful ways that no one — not even the engineers — intended, it requires unusual investigative efforts to uncover. Amazon has faced two recent cases of accidental AI-driven discrimination: a hiring tool with a built-in bias against women and a facial recognition platform (Rekognition) mistaking African-American and Latino US lawmakers for known criminals. A recent UC Berkeley study demonstrates how data-driven mortgage algorithms have quietly violated fair-lending laws through unintentional racial bias in bank lending.

None of this should surprise us. It is the very basis for the digital economy: A certain product, price, opportunity, or message is tailored to a certain ultra-defined group; social media users are aggregated, anonymized, and then hyper-segmented as part of the exploitation scheme. The exploiters don’t want to know us as individuals. They only want to know us as exploitable groups, and they don’t want anyone else to know what they are doing.

Sunlight is the answer. A recent US Senate report revealed that, in 2016, the Russian Internet Research Agency targeted social media users interested in African-American history, the Black Panther Party, and Malcolm X with messages from fake African-American groups intent on sowing racial animosity.

These tactics would have faced greater obstacles with the existence of a National Targeting Registry.

Chris Ategeka is the founder of the Institute for Unintended Consequences of Technology, Eric Berlow is an independent social-impact data scientist, and David Shenk is author of six books, including “Data Smog.”