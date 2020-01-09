The answer to the question, “Do Americans really want to be in the assassination business” (Joan Vennochi, Jan. 7), is no. Nor should we be in the war crimes industry by destroying cultural heritage sites, as President Trump threatened to do. If we do, we would sink to the level of the Taliban, who obliterated the Buddhas of Bamiyan in 2001. Not being pigmented or having a Muslim-sounding name, or not using a car bomb or suicide vest and screaming, “Allahu Akbar,” in perpetrating heinous acts, does not disqualify us from being labeled as terrorists.

Needham

The writer is past president of the Islamic Center of Boston, Islamic Council of New England.





Those on the left hate Trump more than they love this country

If the country can’t unite over taking out a threat like Iranian general and terrorist leader Qassem Soleimani, who has been responsible for the deaths of American soldiers and many innocent people around the world, then it is obvious there is no common ground that could ever be reached to heal our nation and do what is best for America.

If President Trump started walking on water, then the liberals would say that he doesn’t know how to swim. If he found a cure for cancer, they would point out how many jobs he destroyed in the research that goes on to end this horrible disease. They will do anything to undermine Trump and keep him from a win. Progressives are against everything he is for and for everything he is against. In short, they hate Trump far more than they love their country.

We see how quickly the Democratic presidential candidates turned to criticizing Trump over his stance on Iran and the hypocritical way they have tried to undo the results of the last presidential election. The debates have shown that the Democrats have no viable plan and no electable candidate to legitimately unseat Trump in 2020.

The thought of having to live with this disgraceful display of whining and obstruction for another four years is unpleasant, but the alternative of having these left-wingers run down our country is far worse.

Charles Michael Sitero

Ormond Beach, Fla.





Haven’t we seen something like this before — in 2003?

Eerie parallels are apparent between President Trump’s aggressive actions toward Iran and the ill-fated decision of President George W. Bush to invade Iraq in 2003: overconfidence in American military power; a false sense of invulnerability; lack of transparency; ideological and politically driven policy; personal vendettas in high places; weak and fabricated justifications for US aggression; unwillingness to question assumptions or consider nonviolent alternatives; lack of attention to long-term consequences; capitulation of influential administrative and legislative voices; and a quiescent public.

One senses the same unwise itching by officials to apply military force, the same lack of honesty about national security, and the same desire for illegal regime change.

What is it about a country that tempts it to undertake a second costly, misconceived, and self-destructive action in the Middle East in less than two decades?

John Aram

Brookline