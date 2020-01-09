War drums are sounding in the Middle East. The Southern Hemisphere is ablaze. Hold the phones! Here’s some real news: Prince Harry and his wife, the American-born actress Meghan Markle, want to “ step back ” from their duties as members of Great Britain’s royal family and “focus on the next chapter,” according to a statement posted on their Instagram account.

To be fair, Harry’s life has not been a bed of roses. (Inevitably, his mother, the late Princess Diana, has at least two strains of Rosaceae named for her). He lost his mother when he was just six years old. After serving with distinction in the British Army, he watched Britain fall in love with his handsome brother William and the mediagenic, Kate Middleton, who quickly provided the House of Windsor with the proverbial “heir and a spare.” Their two sons are respectively third and fifth in line to ascend the British throne.

Harry chose a less conventional spouse, Markle, a divorced American actress who has been treated unkindly by Britain’s ravenous tabloid journalists. Over Christmas, the couple took a six-week sabbatical from royal life, escaping to a compound near Vancouver, where they formulated their new life plan: A partial divorce from royal obligations, and an attempt to “become financially independent.”

On the one hand, one can empathize with Markle’s complaint, voiced to a television producer last year, that “it’s really been a struggle” joining the royal family. But on the other hand: Oh, come now. You have your own palace, your own airplane, and your own band of courtiers to order around.

Yes, the in-laws are tiresome, chatting about their infernal Corgis and equine bloodlines, but really, how often do you have to see them? At the occasional wedding or funeral, but that’s not exactly heavy lifting.

And the “work?" The Associated Press recently revealed that Princess Anne, Harry’s aunt, was the hardest working Windsor, devoting 167 days of 2019 to the usual regal puttering — ribbon-cuttings, charity events, and so on. You smile for the cameras and you think of England. That’s good work if you can get it.

Markle, who spent some of 2019 on maternity leave, “worked” the fewest days of any royal: 31 in total.

Harry and Meghan have received what can politely be called mixed feedback to their get-out-of-royal-jail plan. (Prince William and father, Charles, were reported to be livid.) And here’s why: They are forsaking their real duty — being unhappy.

The royal family is meant to be unhappy so we can compare ourselves to them and think, “Well, at least I’m not so bad off as [insert beleaguered royal name here.]” Charles, for instance, has made misery his life’s work. His father rusticated him to a boarding school with cold showers at a tender age, and then prevented him from marrying the woman he loved — “the rottweiler,” as Charles’s first wife, Diana, called Camilla Parker-Bowles, the present Mrs. Charles.

Charles’s misery has now extended into his seventies, as his hardy mother Elizabeth II shows no sign of ceding him the British throne. His sibling Andrew is now equally miserable, having been cast out of the royal family for improper relations with the disgraced pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Everyone assumes the other two siblings, Anne and Edward, are also miserable, but they have the good breeding to keep it to themselves.

Being unhappy doesn’t have much appeal for the royal millennials Harry and Meghan. They seem ready to embrace the tireless work of international celebrities, i.e., making the world a better place. They apparently want to move to Canada — for heaven’s sakes, who doesn’t want to move to Canada? Immigration papers probably won’t be a problem, as Harry’s grandmother’s face bedecks the Canadian $20 bill. (Queen Elizabeth is Canada’s nominal head of state.)

I suppose when Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, she assumed she would live happily every after. So far, not so good. But everyone deserves a second chance.

Alex Beam’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @imalexbeamyrnot.