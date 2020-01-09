For years, Muslims like me around the world have been asked to answer for or to condemn extremists who claim the mantle of Islam. Now that Hindu nationalism is on the rise in India, the expectation to speak up against fascism has fallen on Hindus around the world.

A few years ago, when ISIS was on its murdering spree, I was in Munich, having lunch with a friend who had fled her country in the ’90s to receive asylum in Germany. Scooping a ladle of bulghur onto her plate, she casually said, “I really believe that Muslims who haven’t condemned ISIS are complicit with their ideology.” I asked her if she has been following news and opinion pieces. From every Muslim quarter, there had been strong condemnation of ISIS and their shocking barbarity. I pulled out my phone and told her, “This is from today” — a group of Imams in Britain condemning them . She simply replied, “Well, I did not read it so I assumed Muslims haven’t condemned them.”

For each generation, there are defining moments in our lived history. My defining moment was 9/11, the moment my Muslim-ness became a thing. Growing up in Dubai, where people of many faiths coexist peacefully, I lived with my family in a false harmony where we were not at the frontier of interfaith hatred. To stay above hatred, to not say or feel hateful things, to value civility before protests, to look at violence as an ugly and anti-intellectual response — all of this was my privilege. This realization, however, is not about losing yourself in the rabbit hole of privilege guilt, but instead to exercise that privilege.

9/11 was 18 years ago — a long to be condemning violent attacks by various perpetrators from global Muslim communities. In public memory, attacks carried out by Muslims were a fixed news item, combined with the regular stream of news of unrest from the Middle East. Each time, it affected those who had nothing to do with the ideology. There was an assumed burden from friends, acquaintances, and social media discussions to condemn the attacks.

With Trump’s ascendancy, we watched from a distance how differences in beliefs split friendships and familial ties. That this would arrive at the doorsteps in India so soon was unanticipated.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’ s divisive Hindutva-led politics and a blend of Nazi and British colonial tactics unleashing a new kind of hell in India, Hindus need to exercise their privilege and speak up. A current litmus test for Hindu-Muslim friendships is the ongoing police brutality unleashed on the pro-democracy protesters throughout the country, along with targeted attacks on Muslims in the state of Uttar Pradesh. But with the new act, which fast-tracks Muslims to detention camps and with a national register that requires every citizen to prove their citizenship to the state, the burden of solidarity is now on moderate Hindus.

There are three things that the global Hindu community can learn from the continuous, negative spectacle of Islamophobia.

Saying “Islam is a religion of peace” lost its meaning a long time ago. In the same vein, the refrain that “Hinduism is not a religion but a philosophy and a way of life” stands to lose its meaning thanks to militant monks such as Yogi Adityanath . It is simply not enough to parrot such banalities and also does not absolve you from distancing your beliefs from the destructive actions of others. Start calling out the bigots in your WhatsApp groups and living room. It is now easier to broadcast stupidity and falsehoods. The mute button is quite handy, but the buffet of ignorance is vast, featuring elaborate and consistent stories of self-victimization that thrive on creating existential fear in communities.It is toughest to counter such ignorance in close family members. They take it personally, get defensive, and accuse you of being brainwashed. Condemn loudly and often, or be seen as complicit. Even so, you will not be able to avoid the trap of this expectation. In the case of the ongoing events in India, it is important for moderate Hindu voices — even atheists from Hindu families — to be vocal against government oppression.

From experience, I can already tell you this will be very frustrating. It can take its toll on your mental health too. But hope can counter this fatigue. I now see that it is everyone’s burden, especially the moderate and peaceful, to set the boundaries of what is morally acceptable and to define the dominant values of our communities and faiths for outsiders.

Masarat Daud is cairperson of DHP Foundation, heading education development work in Rajasthan, India. She is based in London.