NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — The nonprofit that oversees several of Newport, Rhode Island's famous mansions hosted more than 1 million tours in 2019, the organization announced Wednesday.

It was the fourth consecutive year that the Preservation Society of Newport County has hosted more than 1 million tours. The visitors came from all 50 states and more than 100 countries.

The number of tours includes people who visited more than one of the society's 11 historic properties, the society said.