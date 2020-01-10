But it’s also coming to TV as a limited series — HBO, to be specific.

“Parasite,” one of last year’s most acclaimed movies, winner of the Palme d’Or at Cannes and an Oscar probably-will-be nominee, is coming to TV. Oh, I mean of course the Korean film is coming to TV, where those who didn’t make it to the theater will have a chance to enjoy its dark wit.

Writer-director Bong Joon Ho is teaming with Adam McKay for the series. McKay, formerly the head writer at “Saturday Night Live,” is the writer-director of “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy,” “The Big Short,” and “Vice.” He is also an executive producer and a director of “Succession” on HBO, for whom he is putting together a limited series about Jeffrey Epstein.

Advertisement

The TV version of the story, which is about a wealthy family and the poor family who come to work for them, will be in English, but that’s about all we know so far.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.