2. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

3. Such a Fun Age Kiley Reid Putnam

4. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous Ocean Vuong Penguin Press

5. The Water Dancer Ta-Nehisi Coates One World

6. Olive, Again Elizabeth Strout Random House

7. The Giver of Stars Jojo Moyes Pamela Dorman Books

8. The Topeka School Ben Lerner FSG

9. The Nickel Boys Colson Whitehead Doubleday

10. The Testaments Margaret Atwood Nan. A Talese

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Doubleday

2. The Blue Zones Kitchen Dan Buettner National Geographic

3. Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know Malcolm Gladwell Little, Brown and Company

4. Say Nothing Patrick Radden Keefe Doubleday

5. Educated Tara Westover Random House

6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy Harper One

7. The Yellow House: A Memoir Sarah M. Broom Grove Press

8. Strange Planet Nathan W. Pyle Morrow Gift

9. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat Samin Nosrat S&S

10. Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth Rachel Maddow Crown

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Overstory Richard Powers Norton

2. Little Fires Everywhere Celeste Ng Penguin

3. Girl, Woman, Other Bernadine Evaristo Grove Press/Black Cat

4. Unsheltered Barbara Kingsolver Harper Perennial

5. The Great Alone Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s Griffin

6. A Gentleman in Moscow Amor Towles Penguin

7. The Tattooist of Auschwitz Heather Morris Harper

8. There There Tommy Orange Vintage

9. Olive Kitteridge Elizabeth Strout Random House

10. Little Women Louisa May Alcott Penguin

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference Greta Thunberg Penguin

2. Born a Crime Trevor Noah Spiegel & Grau

3. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

4. The Library Book Susan Orlean S&S

5. Just Mercy Bryan Stevenson Spiegel & Grau

6. The Old Farmer’s Almanac 2020 Old Farmer’s Almanac

7. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

8. Calypso David Sedaris Back Bay

9. Upstream: Selected Essays Mary Oliver Penguin

10. Classic Krakauer: Essays on Wilderness and Risk Jon Krakauer Anchor

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 5. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.