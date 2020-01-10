Depending on your orientation to/tolerance for the royal family and its requisite dramas, you are either dying of mortification or living for every moment of # Megxit , the surprise crown-perturbing curveball thrown by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who intend to “step back as senior members of the Royal Family,” and devote more time to not being stalked by loonies with cameras and deadlines. The announcement set off a flurry of anguished gasps and a global memestorm of praise, as Meghan and Harry became unofficial ambassadors for the merits of eschewing toxicity, setting boundaries, and not having to eat in the Buckingham cafeteria every day. Congrats you crazy kids!

POP STAR

Meanwhile, in far more lovable lovebird news, the Internet issued a collective “aww” upon viewing a mega-viral clip posted by one Lee Loechler, who spent six months editing animated versions of himself and his girlfriend, Sthuthi David, into her favorite movie, “Sleeping Beauty,” and took her to a screening of it at the Coolidge Corner. There, in a theater furtively filled with friends and family of the couple, the awfully Loechler-like Prince Charming on screen tossed a wedding ring to the awfully Prince Charming-like Loechler in the audience, who then popped the question, and blew David’s mind. This sure beats the “Alien”-inspired gender reveal party I was recently forced to attend.





HOST WITH THE ROAST

Actor/comedian/mischievous forest elf Ricky Gervais brought out the big guns for his (allegedly) final stint hosting the Golden Globes, mowing down the audience with a monologue admonishing celebrities courting political issues on stage while cashing in by working for corporations with less-than-stellar track records. “If ISIS started a streaming service, you would call your agent,” he quipped to groans. He said some other stuff too, but Jason Momoa also brought the big guns and wore a tank top all night to show them off so it was frankly a little hard to focus.

ADMISSION ACCOMPLISHED

And lastly from the Interwebs this week, 17-year-old student Mia Tomeo learned a valuable lesson when she gathered her family around the ol’ PC to record a TikTok clip of her receiving her early decision letter from Tulane University. (Spoiler: She got in!) Hard work and perseverance pay off, you can do anything you set your mind to, yes yes, sure sure, all of that. But the real lesson is that if you post footage of you and your seemingly very sweet family losing their emotional marbles over something, it will be swiftly and mercilessly repurposed as a meme and you will be forever known among your Tulane classmates as Screaming White Family Girl.

MICHAEL ANDOR BRODEUR