MODERN NATURE Jack Cooper of Brit rockers Ultimate Painting crafts pensive, open folk-pop, which he adorns with unexpected touches like bleating saxophones and drony synths. Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. $12. The Lilypad, Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

DEADMAU5 The mouse-mask-wearing DJ and producer has a four-show run featuring “Cube V3,” the third iteration of the giant object that serves as his eye-popping, ear-bending shows’ centerpieces; this time out, in addition to adding visual elements to his music, the structure can flip and turn in conjunction with his massive beats and dizzying drops. Jan. 15-18, 7 p.m. $49.50 and up. House of Blues. 888-693-2583, www.houseofblues.com/boston

SUGAR HILL GANG Michael “Wonder Mike” Wright and Guy “Master Gee” O’Brien of the storied hip-hop collective drop by to perform genre-defining, still-potent tracks like the cheeky “Rapper’s Delight” and the Incredible Bongo Band-flipping “Apache.” Jan. 18, 8 p.m. $32 and up. City Winery, Boston. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com/boston

MAURA JOHNSTON

Folk & World

MODERN NATURE/OLDEN YOLK/CARINAE An evening of various shades of folk, psych, and intersections of the two courtesy of English experimentalists Modern Nature, New York duo Shane Butler and Caity Shaffer, who perform as Olden Yolk, and, from closer to home, Hadley psych-rockers Carinae. Jan. 12, 7:30 p.m. $12. The Lilypad, Cambridge. 617-955-7729, www.lilypadinman.com

RANKY TANKY Ranky Tanky take their name from the language of the South Carolinian Gullah people; the words translate loosely as “get funky,” and that’s exactly what they do by reviving the West Africa-descended music of that community and adding helpings of gospel, R&B, and jazz. Jan. 14, 8 p.m. $30-$40. City Winery. 617-876-4275, www.globalartslive.org

RON POPE Inveterate DIYer Pope scrapped the work he had done for a new record when his daughter was born in order to make an album that explains, to her, his view of the world and his place in it. He’s touring behind the results, which will be released as “Bone Structure” in March. Caroline Spence opens. Jan. 17, 9 p.m. $25. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 888-929-7849. www.axs.com

STUART MUNRO

Jazz & Blues

CHRIS MANN He came to fame on NBC’s “The Voice” and was Andrew Lloyd Webber’s choice to play the title role for the 25th anniversary tour of “The Phantom of the Opera.” His current show, “From Gershwin to Gaga: Celebrating the Tony Bennett Songbook,” presents an evening of song honoring the living legend. Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m. $20-$25. Haymarket Lounge at City Winery. 617-933-8047, www.citywinery.com

CAMILLE BERTAULT In 2015, the French conservatory student became a viral YouTube sensation with her vocalese version of John Coltrane’s “Giant Steps,” for which she wrote original lyrics and in which she flawlessly sang the great man’s solo note-for-note. Since then, she has continued to amaze with near-effortless bebop gymnastics sung with her warm yet cool alto. Jan. 16, 8 p.m. $26-$45. Scullers. 866-777-8932, www.scullersjazz.com

JOHN FUNKHOUSER SEXTET The accomplished Boston-based pianist, composer, and bandleader returns to one of his home bases with collaborators of over two decades to play inventive originals and reimagined standards in moods ranging from soulful to cerebral. Jan. 18, 8 p.m. $25. ātac, 160 Hollis St., Framingham. 508-405-2787, www.atac160.org

KEVIN LOWENTHAL

Classical

COLLAGE NEW MUSIC It’s a multigenerational night of modern music, with two millennial composers (Matthew Ricketts and Ryan Chase) and three from the older guard (Kamran Ince, Eric Moe, Joan Tower). Four out of five pieces see their first-ever performances in Boston. Jan. 12, 8 p.m. Pickman Hall, Longy School of Music, Cambridge. www.collagenewmusic.org

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA BSO assistant conductor Yu-An Chang makes his subscription series debut with composer Chihchun Chi-sun Lee’s BSO commission “Formosan Triptych,” Tchaikovsky’s rarely performed Symphony No. 3, and Mozart’s intricate Piano Concerto No. 25, featuring soloist Till Fellner. Jan. 16-21. www.bso.org

EUDAIMONIA The women of this period orchestra present an eclectic mix of music about birds and trees, from Vivaldi and Handel to They Might Be Giants. In keeping with Eudaimonia’s mission of supporting local charities, this concert uplifts the work of Cambridge-based nonprofit On the Rise Inc. No advance ticket sales; pay as you can at the door. Jan. 17, 8 p.m. Follen Community Church, Lexington. eudaimonia-music.org

ZOË MADONNA

ARTS

Theater

MOBY-DICK Heaven knows what Herman Melville would make of this world-premiere musical adaptation by the team of Dave Malloy (music, lyrics, and book) and director Rachel Chavkin (who developed the musical with Malloy.) But at a minimum the novelist would have to acknowledge that Malloy and Chavkin have devised an arrestingly expressive theatrical language to tell his tale of tragic obsession. The duo — who previously collaborated on another monumental 19th-century novel-turned-musical, “Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812,’’ based on a section of Leo Tolstoy’s "War and Peace'' — take pains to directly connect “Moby-Dick’’ to the 21st century, particularly in their “Hamilton’’-like diverse casting. Through Jan. 12. American Repertory Theater. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.americanrepertorytheater.org

THE CAKE Karen MacDonald stars as Della, a conservative Christian baker whose religious beliefs collide with her personal ties when Jen (Chelsea Diehl), the daughter of her deceased best friend, asks her to bake a cake for Jen’s same-sex wedding. Bekah Brunstetter’s comic drama is directed by Courtney O’Connor. Through Feb. 9. Lyric Stage Company of Boston. 617-585-5678, www.lyricstage.com

WE ALL FALL DOWN The world premiere of a comedy by Boston-area playwright Lila Rose Kaplan, directed by Melia Bensussen. Complications ensue when a long-married couple, Linda and Saul Stein (Eleanor Reissa and Stephen Schnetzer) host their family’s inaugural Seder in the wake of Saul’s surprise retirement. Through Feb. 15. Huntington Theatre Company. At Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

DON AUCOIN

Dance

KATE WALLICH + THE YC x PERFUME GENIUS: THE SUN STILL BURNS HERE This evening-length dance and indie rock collaboration seems doubly intriguing. It combines the Seattle-based Wallich’s choreographic narratives with the adventurous musical stylings of Mike Hadreas (Perfume Genius) to explore “deterioration, catharsis, and transcendence from the body.” Jan. 17-18, $20-$30. Institute of Contemporary Art/Boston. 617-478-3103, www.icaboston.org

CATALYSTS Dance Complex’s six-month residency program includes studio space, mentorship, and all manner of administrative assistance for the creation and production of new work. Over the next three weekends, mixed showcases will highlight participating artists in rotating repertory. Creators include Ruka White, J Michael Winward, Kimberleigh Holman, Jennifer Lin, Alli Ross, and Sofia Engelman and Em Papineau. Jan. 17-Feb. 1, $10-$100. Dance Complex, Cambridge. 617-547-9363, www.dancecomplex.org

IAN BERG/SUBJECT:MATTER The talented tapper/choreographer and his company present a one-night-only show of cutting-edge tap. The program’s first half features dancers with a live sextet playing new arrangements of the Herbie Hancock album “Blowout.” Favorites from the Great American Songbook fuel the choreography of the concert’s second half. Jan. 16, $15-$20 (under 18 free with reservation). Salem State’s Sophia Gordon Center, Salem. 978-542-6365, salemstatetickets.universitytickets.com

KAREN CAMPBELL

Galleries

BY A THREAD Thousands of crows winter in Lawrence, foraging nearby during the day and flying into the city to roost before sunset. This show celebrates them, as photographers Elaine Bezold and Barbara Bosworth contemplate humanity’s engagement with birds, and conceptual artist Andrew S. Yang plants seeds salvaged from the stomachs of birds who have perished flying into buildings. Through March 12. Essex Art Center, 56 Island St., Lawrence. 978-685-2343, www.essexartcenter.org

HANNAH BARRETT: TRANSITIONS This show charts the painter’s evolution against changing attitudes toward trans, nonbinary, and other LGBTQ people. Starting in 2006, Barrett created her sweet androgynous figures as collages first, borrowing noses and collars from photographs and art history to anchor them in reality. Lately, in a more tolerant world, she has felt free to make them up from whole cloth. Through March 8. Childs Gallery, 169 Newbury St. 617-266-1108, www.childsgallery.com

NOSTALGIA TECH Boston Cyberarts Gallery usually leans toward the future. In this exhibition, curators Mark Favermann, Keaton Fox, and George Fifield look to technologies of yesteryear, spotlighting contemporary works in art and design intended to provoke marvel, which are mechanical or animated by natural phenomena such as gravity and wind. Through Feb. 16. Boston Cyberarts Gallery, 141 Green St., Jamaica Plain. 617-524-2109, www.bostoncyberarts.org

CATE McQUAID

Museums

REIMAGINING HOME Could the timing be worse, or better, for a display of work by two Iranian artists,one living, one dead? Bahman Jalali made his name photographing revolution and war. By the time he was mentoring Gohar Dashti, his work was about a complex layering of Iranian history — social, political, cultural. Dashti’s work owes as much to imagination as complexity, which commingle in her images of abandoned Iranian buildings swallowed by nature. Through July 12. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org

N.C. WYETH: NEW PERSPECTIVES Last chance to see what the Portland Museum of Art calls its “long overdue assessment” of Wyeth’s career, which already sounds like an apology. We can’t ascribe to the father the gifts of the son — that would be Andrew, whose chilling scenes of American life stand alongside Edward Hopper’s — but we certainly can examine the lineage a little more closely. Through Jan. 12. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, Maine. 207-775-6148, portlandmuseum.org

IN THE COMPANY OF ARTISTS: 25 YEARS OF ARTISTS-IN-RESIDENCE The Gardner’s homey confines — if you were a multi-millionaire, with a penchant for Venetian baroque architecture — have always made it something of an outsize house museum. So it seems only natural that the museum have a robust and longstanding artist-in-residence program, which this look-back celebrates for the fertile — and often surprising — pleasure it’s been. Through Jan. 20. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way, Boston. 617-566-1401, www.isgm.org

MURRAY WHYTE





EVENTS

Comedy

JUDGE JOHN HODGMAN A live show based on his Judge John Hodgman Podcast, the former “Daily Show” expert commentator will help settle disputes between Bostonians with the help of Bailiff Jesse Thorn based on very little actual legal knowledge. Jan. 14, 7:30 p.m. $32. Wilbur Theatre, 246 Tremont St. 617-248-9700, www.thewilbur.com

COREY RODRIGUES In one of his “Dry Bar Comedy” clips on YouTube, Rodrigues talks about finding perfect-looking months-old McDonald’s fries in his car. “I was like: How is there no bacteria on these fries?” he says. “You know how bad of a food you have to be for mold to be like: I don’t eat that.” Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. $25-$29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com

THE COMEDY STUDIO The weekend shows feature a lot of great local comics this weekend. Andrew Mayer is on the early show Friday, and Emily Ruskowski and Bethany Van Delft are on late. Both shows Saturday have Corey Manning, Peter Martin, and Sean Sullivan. Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. and 10:15 p.m., Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. $12-$18. The Comedy Studio, 1 Bow Market Way #23, Somerville. 617-661-6507, www.thecomedystudio.com

NICK A. ZAINO III

Family

MAGICAL FAMILY FUN DAY Bagels, comedy, and magic come together at this event open to all ages. Finagle a Bagel will host magician Bonaparte for a live magic show at the cafe, coupled with child-friendly comedy and chances for audience participation. Jan. 14, 2 to 4 p.m., Free. Finagle a Bagel, 77 Rowe St., Newton. eventbrite.com

GUIDED WILDLIFE TOUR Mass Audubon staff will host mile-long tours in which participants can bird watch and learn about animal species on the Esplanade. Tour guides will speak about animal tracks, habitats, and preservation of wildlife in Boston. Each tour lasts one hour and is open to all ages. Jan. 15, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Free. Arthur Fiedler Statue, Charles River Esplanade. thebostoncalendar.com

CHOCOLATE MAKE & TAKE Calling all chocolate lovers! This event, geared toward children grades five though 12, teaches participants how to make chocolate and allows them to make some sweets to take home after the event. Jan. 18, noon to 1:30 p.m., Free. Newton Free Library, 330 Homer St., Newton. eventbrite.com

GRACE GRIFFIN





