“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do," Schumer wrote to her 9.5 million Instagram followers. “My number is in my bio.”

The 38-year-old “Trainwreck” star, who gave birth to her first child in May, opened up about her early struggles with the treatments in an Instagram post Thursday evening.

Comedian Amy Schumer is undergoing in vitro fertilization— and asking her fans for advice about it.

Along with the call for advice, Schumer shared an intimate photo of a C-section scar across her lower torso and bruises on her stomach from fertility shots.

"We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling,” Schumer wrote in the post.

The comedian and her husband Chris Fischer, a chef and Martha’s Vineyard native, welcomed their son Gene Attell Fischer on May 5, 2019; the day before British royals Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had to their first child, Archie.

Schumer’s road to motherhood wasn’t easy then, either.

The comedian was hospitalized with hyperemesis gravidarum in November 2018. This severe and long-lasting form of morning sickness forced her to cancel stand-up shows across several states, and lasted into the late months of her pregnancy.

The “I Feel Pretty” star didn’t hold back on her thoughts about why she had to suffer through the condition.

“Amy is still pregnant and puking because money rarely goes to medical studies for women such as hyperemesis or endometriosis and instead goes to things like" erectile disfunction, Schumer wrote in one Instagram post.

Schumer garnered support from fans and fellow celebrities alike on her IVF post, which had received more than 31,000 comments and more than 600,000 likes as of Friday afternoon.

“You got this mama. Sending you lots of love!” journalist Katie Couric wrote.

“I appreciate you as a mother, a woman, a public figure, your vulnerability is so powerful,” model Tess Holliday commented on Schumer’s post.

“I’m praying for you and chris. I’m sorry!” singer and actress Selena Gomez wrote.

Users also commented that they had sent Schumer a private message on Instagram, or that they would call the number in her account’s bio.

Many shared their own stories of infertility and IVF treatment - successful and not - as their way of reaching out to the comedian-writer-actress.

“We went through 7 years of infertility, 4 miscarriages, a stillbirth, and 2 rounds of IVF and we finally had my beautiful daughter on the second round of IVF (fresh double embryo transfer),” Carol Mark commented. “My biggest advice would be to relax and trust in the process.”

“I’ve been going through it for three years and still No children. I’m heartbroken but I’m still fighting. My advice ... Find someone to talk to and cry to,” yogijessicalauren wrote. “Remember to keep everything in perspective. It’s ok to be sad and angry but treasure all the wonderful things you do have. I’m still working on that every day! You got this girl!”

Some users recommended joining IVF treatment support groups.

“@amyschumer great job and all that you are feeling physically and emotionally is soooooo normal when on fertility medications. You IVFgotThis. Here are so great resources @ivfbabble @eggsperience_ @eggologyclub @thisiseggfreezing,” Valerie Landis wrote on the post.

While some users pushed for alternatives to IVF, or were concerned about how soon Schumer was undergoing the treatment after giving birth, most comments were supportive.

“No one can understand how physically, mentally and emotionally daunting IVF is unless you’ve gone through it yourself,” fitness blogger Anna Victoria commented. “Just remember this is only a small moment in time that is going to change your life forever. It‘s so hard, but it’s worth it.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.