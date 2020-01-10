Kimsooja, Archive of Mind, 2017. Jean-Pierre Gabriel/Axel Vervoordt Gallery and Kimsooja Studio

You’ve vowed to be more “present” this year. And to take advantage of more cultural offerings. “Kimsooja: Archive of the Mind” at the Peabody Essex Museum checks both boxes. South Korean conceptual artist Kimsooja’s sculptural installation invites visitors to take a seat, clear their minds, and form a ball of clay. In a video on the museum website, the artist says, “When you create a sphere in between your palm, we put our two hands together balancing the opposite forces, negative and positive, or yin and yang.” It’s a meditative process. And the artistic result — thousands of clay spheres on the work table — is stunning. Through Jan. 19 at the Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem, 978-745-9500, pem.org