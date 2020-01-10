What remains unconfirmed Friday afternoon is whether the band will follow up Coachella with another big show: Boston Calling in May.

The much anticipated gigs, scheduled for April 10 and 17 in the scrubby California desert town of Indio, mark the first time Rage has performed together since 2011.

Here’s what we know: Rock heroes Rage Against The Machine are reuniting to headline the Coachella music festival this April.

Tom Morello, guitarist for Rage Against the Machine, in a 2014 file photo. REUTERS

Music website Consequence of Sound first reported the possibility of a RATM performance at Boston Calling on Thursday night, quoting unnamed industry sources. Calls and emails to festival organizers from the Globe on Friday were not immediately returned or yielded a “no comment.”

The timing on a Rage appearance at Boston Calling could be promising, though. The three-day festival will be held May 22-24 at the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston, giving the rockers plenty of time to, say, add in some additional tour dates, if they were so inclined.

If Rage does get added to the rock-heavy Boston Calling bill, it would be something of a homecoming for guitarist Tom Morello, who graduated from Harvard back in 1986.

In November, festival organizers announced that Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers would headline the event. In the coming days, organizers plan to reveal an additional 60-plus performers on the bill.

Headliners for this year’s fest promise to attract more rock ‘n’ roll fans hungry for ’90s music culture. Last year’s headliners — rap sensation Travis Scott, psych-rock outfit Tame Impala and stadium act 21 Pilots — hailed from more modern genres.

General admission, VIP, and platinum passes are available on the official Boston Calling website, bostoncalling.com.

