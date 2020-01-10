“Yoshi the polar bear and I have a lot in common,” Cena tweeted. “We love to spend time with our friends, enjoy a nice sun tan and cannot wait for the premiere of @DolittleMovie Friday, January 17th! #DolittleMovie .”

Cena plays Yoshi the polar bear in the movie, and on Friday he tweeted about the commonalities he shares with the character.

Film star and pro wrestling legend John Cena , a West Newbury native, took to Twitter on Friday to plug the new “Dolittle” flick he’s appearing in alongside Robert Downey Jr. and a host of other screen idols.

When he’s not promoting his creative ventures, Cena, a former WWE champion whose ring prowess is matched only by his versatility on the big screen, tweets out inspirational missives to his 11.9 million followers.

Take this gem from Thursday:

“Our choices in life greatly affect us and those around us," Cena tweeted. "How will you choose to live today?”

Cena has also voiced concern about the stress of contemporary life, with its often frenetic pace.

“We are now connected to more people, information, and entertainment than ever," Cena tweeted Wednesday. "Still, more and more struggle with loneliness. Try and not do ‘a million things at once’, be present with those who make an effort to connect with you. You may just end up finding a lifelong friend.”

He’s also made it clear that he’s interested in much more than the hollow allure of celebrity culture.

“Make sure you are more of a person, than a persona,” Cena tweeted Monday.

